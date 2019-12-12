Gold Price News and Forecast: Upbeat market mood weighs on XAU/USD on Thursday

Gold pulls away from multi-week highs on trade hopes, steadies below $1,470

After advancing to its highest level since November 7th at $1,487 amid broad-based USD weakness, the troy ounce of the precious metal reversed its direction and slumped below $1,470 during the American trading hours. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was $1,467.80, erasing 0.5%, or $7, on a daily basis.

Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments

It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.

