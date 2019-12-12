Gold Price News and Forecast: Upbeat market mood weighs on XAU/USD on Thursday

Gold pulls away from multi-week highs on trade hopes, steadies below $1,470
After advancing to its highest level since November 7th at $1,487 amid broad-based USD weakness, the troy ounce of the precious metal reversed its direction and slumped below $1,470 during the American trading hours. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was $1,467.80, erasing 0.5%, or $7, on a daily basis.
Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments
It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures 1.1100 as the US announces a trade deal
The US announced it has reached a deal in principle with China awaiting Trump’s signature. Risk-appetite takes over the market. Dollar remains strong.
GBP/USD collapses as UK election result looms
The GBP/USD pair keeps retreating from a multi-year high, down to 1.3049 so far today, as market players rush to take profits out of the table. First election results to be out at around 23:00 GMT
“Brexit as last” will trigger a relief rally even if there is a hung Parliament
Conventional wisdom has it we get a sterling rally if he wins and gets a ruling majority, while getting a hung Parliament means a drop in the pound.
Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments
It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.