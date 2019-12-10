FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Gold Price News and Forecast: Support is seen at the 1455/50 price zone

ANALYSIS |

Gold erases majority of daily gains, continues to trade above $1,460

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to a daily high of $1,468.68 during the early trading hours of the American session but erased a large portion of its gains amid recovering risk sentiment. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was up 0.08% on the day at $1,463.

Read more...

Gold price analysis: XAU/USD eases from session’s highs, trades below $1465/oz

Gold daily chart

Gold stays not far away from four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. 

Gold four-hour chart 

The metal remains capped below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. Providing the 1472 resistance holds, the sellers might want to extend the bear move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 level on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels.

Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1465.26
Today Daily Change 4.26
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1461
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.51
Daily SMA50 1481.5
Daily SMA100 1487.66
Daily SMA200 1405.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1465.4
Previous Daily Low 1458.82
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1462.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1461.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1458.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1455.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1451.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1464.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 1468.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 1471.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines

The American dollar is under selling pressure amid mounting global trade concerns. US Treasury Secretary Kudlow said he couldn’t confirm the next round of tariffs on China will be delayed. EUR/USD at weekly highs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holding on to gains near 1.3200

GBP/USD holding on to gains near 1.3200

The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips below its multi-month high of 1.3189, consolidating gains ahead of UK elections this Thursday. Conservatives’ lead underpins Sterling.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage

Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage

An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.

Read more

Gold erases majority of daily gains, continues to trade above $1,460

Gold erases majority of daily gains, continues to trade above $1,460

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to a daily high of $1,468.68 during the early trading hours of the American session but erased a large portion of its gains amid recovering risk sentiment.

Gold News

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

USD/JPY News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures