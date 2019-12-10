Gold Price News and Forecast: Support is seen at the 1455/50 price zone

Gold erases majority of daily gains, continues to trade above $1,460

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to a daily high of $1,468.68 during the early trading hours of the American session but erased a large portion of its gains amid recovering risk sentiment. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was up 0.08% on the day at $1,463.

Read more...

Gold price analysis: XAU/USD eases from session’s highs, trades below $1465/oz

Gold daily chart

Gold stays not far away from four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs.

Gold four-hour chart

The metal remains capped below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. Providing the 1472 resistance holds, the sellers might want to extend the bear move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 level on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels.

Read more...