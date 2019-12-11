Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold stops two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade/political jitters continue

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz

Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility.

Tuesday’s bullish attempt failed below the 1472 resistance level. Bulls would need a daily close above that level to attract further buying interest. On the flip side, below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs, the metal could remain vulnerable to the downside as bears will likely try to push prices down towards the 1455/50 price zone.

Gold stops two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade/political jitters continue

Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while taking rounds to $1,463 during early Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The Bullion struggles to justify worrisome polls concerning the United Kingdom’s (UK) election on December 12. The YouGov MRP poll now shows a close call of a hung parliament versus a clear majority for the ruling Conservatives Party during its previous release on November 27.

