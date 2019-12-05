Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA

Gold Technical Analysis: Bearish spinning top below 50-DMA make sellers hopeful

Gold prices decline to $1,474.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion pulled back from 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while portraying a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.

That said, the 21-DMA level around $1,465/66 can act as immediate support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September upside, at $1,460. However, the safe-haven’s additional fall could repeat its November month reversal from $1,450/45 support-zone.

Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday.

The yellow metal had risen to a high of $1,484 during the US trading hours, possibly in response to the dismal US data. The US ISM non-manufacturing index fell to 53.9 in November, from October's 54.7.

