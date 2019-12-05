Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Gold Technical Analysis: Bearish spinning top below 50-DMA make sellers hopeful

Gold prices decline to $1,474.50 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The bullion pulled back from 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while portraying a bearish candlestick formation during the previous day.

That said, the 21-DMA level around $1,465/66 can act as immediate support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September upside, at $1,460. However, the safe-haven’s additional fall could repeat its November month reversal from $1,450/45 support-zone.

Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA

Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. 

The yellow metal had risen to a high of $1,484 during the US trading hours, possibly in response to the dismal US data. The US ISM non-manufacturing index fell to 53.9 in November, from October's 54.7. 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1476.2
Today Daily Change 1.32
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1474.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1464.71
Daily SMA50 1483.03
Daily SMA100 1486.65
Daily SMA200 1403.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1484.06
Previous Daily Low 1471.5
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1476.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1479.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1469.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 1464.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1457.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1482.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 1489.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1494.68

 

 

