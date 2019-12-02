Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates

Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates

Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. At press time, the anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.

Meanwhile, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.30% gain. Japan's benchmark equity index Nikkei is currently up 1.13% and the Shanghai Composite is adding 0.48%. Indices in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Hong Kong are also flashing green. Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1459.76 Today Daily Change -4.18 Today Daily Change % -0.29 Today daily open 1463.94 Trends Daily SMA20 1468.19 Daily SMA50 1485.89 Daily SMA100 1484.97 Daily SMA200 1401.35 Levels Previous Daily High 1466.62 Previous Daily Low 1453.1 Previous Weekly High 1466.62 Previous Weekly Low 1450.74 Previous Monthly High 1515.38 Previous Monthly Low 1445.8 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1461.45 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1458.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 1455.82 Daily Pivot Point S2 1447.7 Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.3 Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.33 Daily Pivot Point R2 1474.73 Daily Pivot Point R3 1482.85

Gold stays below 100-day EMA despite recent trade negative headlines

Gold prices failed to sustain Friday’s upside break of 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while taking rounds to $1,462 amid Monday’s Asian session. That said, the bullion also seems to ignore the recent trade negative news from Axios.

Although the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited diplomats from the United States (US) and China while conveying no side effects on the phase-one talks, recent reports from Axios suggest otherwise. Read more ...