Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates

Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates
Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. At press time, the anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.
Meanwhile, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.30% gain. Japan's benchmark equity index Nikkei is currently up 1.13% and the Shanghai Composite is adding 0.48%. Indices in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Hong Kong are also flashing green. Read more ...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1459.76
|Today Daily Change
|-4.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1463.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1468.19
|Daily SMA50
|1485.89
|Daily SMA100
|1484.97
|Daily SMA200
|1401.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1466.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1453.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1461.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1458.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1455.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1447.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1442.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1474.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1482.85
Gold stays below 100-day EMA despite recent trade negative headlines
Gold prices failed to sustain Friday’s upside break of 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while taking rounds to $1,462 amid Monday’s Asian session. That said, the bullion also seems to ignore the recent trade negative news from Axios.
Although the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited diplomats from the United States (US) and China while conveying no side effects on the phase-one talks, recent reports from Axios suggest otherwise. Read more ...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1459.76
|Today Daily Change
|-4.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1463.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1468.19
|Daily SMA50
|1485.89
|Daily SMA100
|1484.97
|Daily SMA200
|1401.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1466.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1453.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1461.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1458.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1455.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1447.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1442.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1474.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1482.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
AUD/USD clings to highs near 0.6775 post-solid China Caixin PMI
AUD/USD extends the latest bounce following the upside surprise seen in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, now hovering near session highs of 0.6777. Early signs of a turnaround in the Chinese economy lifts the overall market sentiment.
USD/JPY clocks fresh half-yearly tops near 109.70
USD/JPY caught a fresh bid-wave last hour, now flirting with fresh six-month highs near 109.70 in a quick 15-pips jump. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as markets await fresh clues on the trade front.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.
Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates
Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. The anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.