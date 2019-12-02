FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates

ANALYSIS |

Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates

Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. At press time, the anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day. 

Meanwhile, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.30% gain. Japan's benchmark equity index Nikkei is currently up 1.13% and the Shanghai Composite is adding 0.48%. Indices in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Hong Kong are also flashing green. Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1459.76
Today Daily Change -4.18
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1463.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1468.19
Daily SMA50 1485.89
Daily SMA100 1484.97
Daily SMA200 1401.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1466.62
Previous Daily Low 1453.1
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1461.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1458.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1455.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1447.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1474.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 1482.85

 

 

Gold stays below 100-day EMA despite recent trade negative headlines

Gold prices failed to sustain Friday’s upside break of 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while taking rounds to $1,462 amid Monday’s Asian session. That said, the bullion also seems to ignore the recent trade negative news from Axios.

Although the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited diplomats from the United States (US) and China while conveying no side effects on the phase-one talks, recent reports from Axios suggest otherwise. Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1459.76
Today Daily Change -4.18
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1463.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1468.19
Daily SMA50 1485.89
Daily SMA100 1484.97
Daily SMA200 1401.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1466.62
Previous Daily Low 1453.1
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1461.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1458.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1455.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1447.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1474.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 1482.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

AUD/USD clings to highs near 0.6775 post-solid China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD clings to highs near 0.6775 post-solid China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD extends the latest bounce following the upside surprise seen in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, now hovering near session highs of 0.6777. Early signs of a turnaround in the Chinese economy lifts the overall market sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY clocks fresh half-yearly tops near 109.70

USD/JPY clocks fresh half-yearly tops near 109.70

USD/JPY caught a fresh bid-wave last hour, now flirting with fresh six-month highs near 109.70 in a quick 15-pips jump. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as markets await fresh clues on the trade front. 

USD/JPY News

US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation

US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation

The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September.  The prices paid index is predicted to rise to  49.9 from 45.5.

Read more

Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates

Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates

Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. The anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.

Gold News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures