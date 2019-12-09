Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold prices in focus following sharp bearish reversal

Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks

Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday.

The yellow metal is currently changing hands at $1,460 per Oz. Prices fell 1.05% on Friday. A bigger loss was last registered on Nov. 7, when prices had dropped by 1.46%.

Gold prices in focus following sharp bearish reversal

Gold prices on Friday suffered a steep drop with the price falling from a high of $1,480.20 to a low of $1,458.77 following a better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls report which sent the US dollar and stocks higher.

In Asia, gold remains in the vicinity of Friday's closing prices on what is set to be a busy event schedule saturated in trade deal sentiment as the 15th December approaches fast, a date for which has been set as deadline that will determine whether there is a trade deal or new tariffs on Chinese goods.

