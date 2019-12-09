FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold prices in focus following sharp bearish reversal

Gold: Sidelined after biggest daily decline in four weeks

Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having registered its biggest single-day decline in four weeks on Friday. 

The yellow metal is currently changing hands at $1,460 per Oz. Prices fell 1.05% on Friday. A bigger loss was last registered on Nov. 7, when prices had dropped by 1.46%. 

Gold prices in focus following sharp bearish reversal

Gold prices on Friday suffered a steep drop with the price falling from a high of $1,480.20 to a low of $1,458.77 following a better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls report which sent the US dollar and stocks higher. 

In Asia, gold remains in the vicinity of Friday's closing prices on what is set to be a busy event schedule saturated in trade deal sentiment as the 15th December approaches fast, a date for which has been set as deadline that will determine whether there is a trade deal or new tariffs on Chinese goods.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1459.28
Today Daily Change -1.42
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1460.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1465.22
Daily SMA50 1481.73
Daily SMA100 1487.3
Daily SMA200 1405.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1477.1
Previous Daily Low 1458.88
Previous Weekly High 1484.06
Previous Weekly Low 1454.05
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1465.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1470.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1454.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 1447.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 1435.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 1472.24
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 1490.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

