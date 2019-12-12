Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold consolidates at key resistance ahead of anticipated tariff announcements

Gold Technical Analysis: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally
Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel.
The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes. While the post-Fed rise is impressive, a bullish breakout is still not confirmed.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1475.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1475.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.35
|Daily SMA50
|1480.72
|Daily SMA100
|1488.62
|Daily SMA200
|1407.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1472.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1465.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1456.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1481.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1487.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.36
Gold consolidates at key resistance ahead of anticipated tariff announcements
The price of gold spiked on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the Committee’s changes to its statement along with a Fed Chair Powell's dovish statement.
Gold is currently trading at $1,475.05 around the session highs having travelled from a low of $1462 overnight. The Fed outcome was initially a little more hawkish than expected, especially considering most Fed observers have been looking for a rate hike sometime in 2020, most likely in the springtime. Instead, the dots say different and that is where the market attention had been until Fed Chair Powell came on the scene.
