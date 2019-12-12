Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold consolidates at key resistance ahead of anticipated tariff announcements

Gold Technical Analysis: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally

Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel.

The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes. While the post-Fed rise is impressive, a bullish breakout is still not confirmed.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1475.52 Today Daily Change 0.38 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 1475.14 Trends Daily SMA20 1466.35 Daily SMA50 1480.72 Daily SMA100 1488.62 Daily SMA200 1407.7 Levels Previous Daily High 1478.6 Previous Daily Low 1462.8 Previous Weekly High 1484.06 Previous Weekly Low 1454.05 Previous Monthly High 1515.38 Previous Monthly Low 1445.8 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1472.56 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.84 Daily Pivot Point S1 1465.76 Daily Pivot Point S2 1456.38 Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.96 Daily Pivot Point R1 1481.56 Daily Pivot Point R2 1487.98 Daily Pivot Point R3 1497.36

Gold consolidates at key resistance ahead of anticipated tariff announcements

The price of gold spiked on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the Committee’s changes to its statement along with a Fed Chair Powell's dovish statement.

Gold is currently trading at $1,475.05 around the session highs having travelled from a low of $1462 overnight. The Fed outcome was initially a little more hawkish than expected, especially considering most Fed observers have been looking for a rate hike sometime in 2020, most likely in the springtime. Instead, the dots say different and that is where the market attention had been until Fed Chair Powell came on the scene.

