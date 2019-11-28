Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold Technical Analysis: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445
Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day.
The moderate gain, however, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day moving averages is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.
At press time, the 50- and 100-day averages are located at $1,486 and $1,484, respectively. The bearish crossover looks set to happen in the next day or two. Read more...
Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.
The recent optimism over a possible US-China trade deal faded rather quickly after the US President Donald Trump signed legislation in support of Hong Kong protestors. Trump also signed another bill, which bans the sale of munitions like tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong police.
Reviving safe-haven demand supportive of the uptick
China responded by saying that it will take firm counter-measures, which was seen derailing the recent progress in trade talks and further complicate efforts to scale back a 16-month long trade war. The latest development weighed on the global risk sentiment and underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1457.82
|Today Daily Change
|2.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1454.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1473.56
|Daily SMA50
|1487.81
|Daily SMA100
|1483.96
|Daily SMA200
|1400.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1463
|Previous Daily Low
|1452.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1456.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1450.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1446.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1440.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1461.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1467.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1471.22
Murrey Math Lines: USD/CHF, Gold
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAU/USD has rebounded from 5/8. In this case, the price may resume trading upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 4/8. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level
The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.
EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. German inflation figures missed on most measures.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s
Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.
US Dollar Index: Immediate target remains at the 98.50 area
DXY has been rejected from the vicinity of 98.50 on Wednesday, sparking the ongoing corrective downside.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.