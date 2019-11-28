Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold Technical Analysis: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445

Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day.

The moderate gain, however, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day moving averages is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.

At press time, the 50- and 100-day averages are located at $1,486 and $1,484, respectively. The bearish crossover looks set to happen in the next day or two.

Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.

The recent optimism over a possible US-China trade deal faded rather quickly after the US President Donald Trump signed legislation in support of Hong Kong protestors. Trump also signed another bill, which bans the sale of munitions like tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong police.

Reviving safe-haven demand supportive of the uptick

China responded by saying that it will take firm counter-measures, which was seen derailing the recent progress in trade talks and further complicate efforts to scale back a 16-month long trade war. The latest development weighed on the global risk sentiment and underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1457.82 Today Daily Change 2.91 Today Daily Change % 0.20 Today daily open 1454.91 Trends Daily SMA20 1473.56 Daily SMA50 1487.81 Daily SMA100 1483.96 Daily SMA200 1400.07 Levels Previous Daily High 1463 Previous Daily Low 1452.8 Previous Weekly High 1478.86 Previous Weekly Low 1456.54 Previous Monthly High 1519.04 Previous Monthly Low 1455.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.7 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1459.11 Daily Pivot Point S1 1450.8 Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.7 Daily Pivot Point S3 1440.6 Daily Pivot Point R1 1461.01 Daily Pivot Point R2 1467.11 Daily Pivot Point R3 1471.22

Murrey Math Lines: USD/CHF, Gold

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAU/USD has rebounded from 5/8. In this case, the price may resume trading upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 4/8.