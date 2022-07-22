The gold futures contract gained 0.78% on Thursday, July 21, as it retraced its Wednesday’s decline on the European Central Bank’s interest hike release. Gold reached new medium-term low of $1,678.40, before bouncing back above the $1,700 price level. This morning the yellow metal is trading higher, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes today’s intraday data):
Gold is 0.3% higher this morning, as it is extending its yesterday’s advance. What about the other precious metals? Silver is 0.4% lower, platinum is 0.1% lower and palladium is 0.3% higher. So the main precious metals’ prices are mixed this morning.
Yesterday’s Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Unemployment Claims releases have been worse than expected. Today we will get the important Flash Services PMI, Flash Manufacturing PMI releases at 9:45 a.m.
Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days.
Friday, July 22
-
3:30 a.m. Eurozone - German Flash Manufacturing PMI, German Flash Services PMI.
-
9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Services PMI, Flash Manufacturing PMI.
Monday, July 25
- 4:00 a.m. Eurozone - German ifo Business Climate
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!