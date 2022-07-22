The gold futures contract gained 0.78% on Thursday, July 21, as it retraced its Wednesday’s decline on the European Central Bank’s interest hike release. Gold reached new medium-term low of $1,678.40, before bouncing back above the $1,700 price level. This morning the yellow metal is trading higher, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes today’s intraday data):

Gold is 0.3% higher this morning, as it is extending its yesterday’s advance. What about the other precious metals? Silver is 0.4% lower, platinum is 0.1% lower and palladium is 0.3% higher. So the main precious metals’ prices are mixed this morning.

Yesterday’s Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Unemployment Claims releases have been worse than expected. Today we will get the important Flash Services PMI, Flash Manufacturing PMI releases at 9:45 a.m.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days.

Friday, July 22

3:30 a.m. Eurozone - German Flash Manufacturing PMI, German Flash Services PMI.

9:45 a.m. U.S. - Flash Services PMI, Flash Manufacturing PMI.

Monday, July 25

4:00 a.m. Eurozone - German ifo Business Climate

