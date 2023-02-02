The price of gold fell sharply in today’s session, with markets continuing to react to the latest Fed rate hike.

Chair Jerome Powell and the FOMC moved to hike by 50 basis points on Wednesday, bringing current rates to 4.75%.

Whilst some expected this to be the final hike in this installment, the Fed stated that, "The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time."

Markets will now turn their attention to Friday’s non-farm payrolls which is expected to show that 185,000 were added to the U.S. labor market in January.