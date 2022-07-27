Gold was trading near its support point of $1,720 on Wednesday, as markets were preparing for the latest FOMC meeting.

It is expected that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by 75 basis points for the second consecutive month, as a result of rising inflation.

Figures released last week showed that inflation was nearing 10%, which is considerably away from the Fed’s 2% rate target.

Recent action from the Fed has seen the U.S. Dollar strengthened against several G-7 currencies, moving to parity with the Euro last week.

As of writing, XAUUSD is trading at $1,720.14.