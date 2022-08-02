Gold prices were higher for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, as markets prepare to anticipate this week’s non-farm payrolls report.

Friday’s NFP comes as inflation in the U.S. continued to peak last month, leading the Federal Reserve to once again raise rates by 75 basis points.

On Friday it is expected that payrolls will come in 250,000, which is lower than last month's figure of 370,000.

The unemployment rate in the United States is forecasted to remain at 3.6% for July, as the labor market continues to withstand the current economic slowdown.

As of writing, XAUUSD is currently trading at a one month high of $1,787.



