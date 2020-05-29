Gold Price Forecast: Yellow metal to consolidate in broad range in the near-term

Gold eyes flat weekly close and second straight monthly gain.

Macro factors seem balanced and could keep prices in a broad range above $1,700.

The focus will be on OPEC+ expectations, coronavirus developments, and key data releases next week.

Gold is about to post its second straight monthly gain and could remain stuck in a broad range over the next few weeks.

The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,730 per ounce – up 2.75% from the opening price of $1,685 observed on May 1. Prices rose by nearly 7% in April.

Further, the metal is on track to end the last week of May on a flat note, having found dip demand below $1,700 on Wednesday. China’s decision to curb Hong Kong’s autonomy by implementing the controversial national security law and the possibility of strong US retaliation in the form of sanctions likely helped the yellow metal recover to $1,730 from $1,693.

President Trump on Friday announced that he would begin taking steps to revoke Hong Kong’s favored status with the US and impose sanctions on officials involved in eroding the city’s autonomy. Further, Trump said that actions on China will be strong and reasonable but stopped short of giving details.

Some observers were worried that the President would squash the US-China trade deal agreed in January and impose sanctions on the dragon nation. However, Trump’s response was measured, as he kept trade issues separate from the political issues, offering relief to the market. The US stocks rallied after Trump’s speech and the risk-on capped upside in gold near $1,737.

Looking forward, analysts expect the yellow metal to trade in a broad range, as bullish and bearish factors seem balanced for now.

“Gold prices are likely to remain in the range of $1,700-$1,780 per ounce,” Yuriy Mazu, head of data analytics at CEX.IO told FXStreet. “The main factors in the growth of precious metals will be expectations for the OPEC+ meeting and fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mazur added.

OPEC+, a group of major producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are set to meet on June 9-10 to discuss if they should extend their production cuts or start tapering them. The deal to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day was agreed in April and took effect on May 1. That has played a big role in bringing relief to the oil market, which saw prices in the futures market collapse to levels below zero in April. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is about to end May with 76% gains, its biggest monthly gain on record.

Russia, however, is not in favor of extending the supply cut accord. After all, Saudi Arabia and Russia have taken the biggest share of the OPEC+ cuts so far. If expectations for taper strengthen, the oil may come under pressure, weakening the bid tone around equities and pushing the yellow metal higher.

Additional bullish pressure may stem from fears about the second wave of the coronavirus. Europe’s top World Health Organization official has warned that a second spike could coincide with outbreaks of other infectious diseases this winter, according to The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, downside pressure may stem from unfulfilled investor expectations regarding a surge in inflation or the cost of living. “Inflation has not grown despite the huge infusion of funds by central banks of the world,” said Mazur.

Indeed, the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has grown by $3.3 trillion over the past nine months, according to data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. However, the velocity of the US dollar declined to multi-decade lows at the end of the first quarter. Put simply, the newly minted money seems to be entering into financial markets rather than the real economy. As a result, price pressures aren’t building up in the economy and hedging demand for gold may drop.

Apart from these macro factors, the yellow metal could also take cues from Manufacturing PMI releases across the globe, Thursday’s European Central Bank rate decision, and Friday’s US Nonfarm payrolls data.

Technical Outlook

While the 4-hour chart shows a falling channel breakout, the immediate bias still remains neutral, as the yellow metal is yet to invalidate the lower highs setup with a move above $1,740. If that happens, a re-test of $1,765 could be seen.

However, if the falling channel breakout fails on Monday, the buyer exhaustion signaled by last week’s spinning top candle would gain credence. That could invite technical selling, leading to a fall back below $1,700.

Analysts at Technical Traders Ltd. are of the opinion that the yellow metal is nearing critical momentum for a new parabolic rally and now is the time to start thinking about a rally to $2,100.

Stronger evidence of the resumption of the parabolic move higher would be the 14-week relative strength index’s violation of the nine-month-long descending trendline.

4-hour chart

Weekly chart

Gold Forecast Poll

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1732.69 100.0% 92.0% 54.0% 0 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 54% Bullish

38% Bearish

8% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1719.17 100.0% 83.0% 33.0% 0 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 33% Bullish

50% Bearish

17% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1706.80 100.0% 94.0% 47.0% 0 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 47% Bullish

47% Bearish

6% Sideways Bias Neutral