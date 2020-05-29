Gold Price Forecast: Yellow metal to consolidate in broad range in the near-term

- Gold eyes flat weekly close and second straight monthly gain.
- Macro factors seem balanced and could keep prices in a broad range above $1,700.
- The focus will be on OPEC+ expectations, coronavirus developments, and key data releases next week.
Gold is about to post its second straight monthly gain and could remain stuck in a broad range over the next few weeks.
The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,730 per ounce – up 2.75% from the opening price of $1,685 observed on May 1. Prices rose by nearly 7% in April.
Further, the metal is on track to end the last week of May on a flat note, having found dip demand below $1,700 on Wednesday. China’s decision to curb Hong Kong’s autonomy by implementing the controversial national security law and the possibility of strong US retaliation in the form of sanctions likely helped the yellow metal recover to $1,730 from $1,693.
President Trump on Friday announced that he would begin taking steps to revoke Hong Kong’s favored status with the US and impose sanctions on officials involved in eroding the city’s autonomy. Further, Trump said that actions on China will be strong and reasonable but stopped short of giving details.
Some observers were worried that the President would squash the US-China trade deal agreed in January and impose sanctions on the dragon nation. However, Trump’s response was measured, as he kept trade issues separate from the political issues, offering relief to the market. The US stocks rallied after Trump’s speech and the risk-on capped upside in gold near $1,737.
Looking forward, analysts expect the yellow metal to trade in a broad range, as bullish and bearish factors seem balanced for now.
“Gold prices are likely to remain in the range of $1,700-$1,780 per ounce,” Yuriy Mazu, head of data analytics at CEX.IO told FXStreet. “The main factors in the growth of precious metals will be expectations for the OPEC+ meeting and fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mazur added.
OPEC+, a group of major producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are set to meet on June 9-10 to discuss if they should extend their production cuts or start tapering them. The deal to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day was agreed in April and took effect on May 1. That has played a big role in bringing relief to the oil market, which saw prices in the futures market collapse to levels below zero in April. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is about to end May with 76% gains, its biggest monthly gain on record.
Russia, however, is not in favor of extending the supply cut accord. After all, Saudi Arabia and Russia have taken the biggest share of the OPEC+ cuts so far. If expectations for taper strengthen, the oil may come under pressure, weakening the bid tone around equities and pushing the yellow metal higher.
Additional bullish pressure may stem from fears about the second wave of the coronavirus. Europe’s top World Health Organization official has warned that a second spike could coincide with outbreaks of other infectious diseases this winter, according to The Telegraph.
Meanwhile, downside pressure may stem from unfulfilled investor expectations regarding a surge in inflation or the cost of living. “Inflation has not grown despite the huge infusion of funds by central banks of the world,” said Mazur.
Indeed, the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has grown by $3.3 trillion over the past nine months, according to data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. However, the velocity of the US dollar declined to multi-decade lows at the end of the first quarter. Put simply, the newly minted money seems to be entering into financial markets rather than the real economy. As a result, price pressures aren’t building up in the economy and hedging demand for gold may drop.
Apart from these macro factors, the yellow metal could also take cues from Manufacturing PMI releases across the globe, Thursday’s European Central Bank rate decision, and Friday’s US Nonfarm payrolls data.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Sunday, May 31
|01:00
|
|
|
51.0
|
50.8
|01:00
|
|
|
|
53.2
|Monday, Jun 01
|01:45
|
|
|
49.6
|
49.4
|08:00
|
|
|
39.5
|
39.5
|13:45
|
|
|
39.8
|
39.8
|14:00
|
|
|
34.1
|
27.5
|14:00
|
|
|
33.3
|
35.3
|14:00
|
|
|
42.5
|
41.5
|14:00
|
|
|
40.3
|
27.1
|14:00
|
|
|
-5.3%
|
0.9%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
0.16%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
0.13%
|Tuesday, Jun 02
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-5.5%
|13:45
|
|
|
|
4.3
|n/a
|
|
|
|
11.4M
|20:30
|
|
|
|
8.731M
|Wednesday, Jun 03
|01:45
|
|
|
50.3
|
44.4
|08:00
|
|
|
13.5
|
30.5
|08:00
|
|
|
11.7
|
28.7
|09:00
|
|
|
8.2%
|
7.4%
|09:00
|
|
|
-1.7%
|
-1.5%
|09:00
|
|
|
-4.0%
|
-2.8%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|12:15
|
|
|
-9,500K
|
-20,236K
|13:45
|
|
|
36.9
|
36.9
|13:45
|
|
|
36.4
|
36.4
|14:00
|
|
|
52.5
|
55.1
|14:00
|
|
|
35.8
|
30.0
|14:00
|
|
|
18.5
|
32.9
|14:00
|
|
|
43.0
|
41.8
|14:00
|
|
|
-12.4%
|
-10.4% Revised from -10.3%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
7.928M
|Thursday, Jun 04
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-9.2%
|09:00
|
|
|
-15.0%
|
-11.2%
|11:30
|
|
|
|
671.129K
|11:45
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
-0.5%
|11:45
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|12:30
|
USD Trade Balance
|
|
|
$-41.0B
|
$-44.4B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
21.052M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
2,123K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
2,608K
|12:30
|
USD Unit Labor Costs
|
|
|
4.8%
|
4.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-2.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|14:30
|
|
|
|
109B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
0.13%
|Friday, Jun 05
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
-10,000K
|
-20,500K
|12:30
|
|
|
34.3
|
34.2
|12:30
|
|
|
|
7.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
60.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.7%
|
4.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
19.6%
|
14.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
22.8%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
222
|19:00
|
|
|
|
$-12.04B
|19:30
|
|
|
|
542.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$237.9K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$-276.7K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€75.2K
Technical Outlook
While the 4-hour chart shows a falling channel breakout, the immediate bias still remains neutral, as the yellow metal is yet to invalidate the lower highs setup with a move above $1,740. If that happens, a re-test of $1,765 could be seen.
However, if the falling channel breakout fails on Monday, the buyer exhaustion signaled by last week’s spinning top candle would gain credence. That could invite technical selling, leading to a fall back below $1,700.
Analysts at Technical Traders Ltd. are of the opinion that the yellow metal is nearing critical momentum for a new parabolic rally and now is the time to start thinking about a rally to $2,100.
Stronger evidence of the resumption of the parabolic move higher would be the 14-week relative strength index’s violation of the nine-month-long descending trendline.
4-hour chart
Weekly chart
Gold Forecast Poll
The bullish fundamental outlook for gold has weakened since last week. The increasing likelihood of a cure for COVID19 through a successful vaccine has meant that the market is increasingly optimistic about a global recovery reducing demand for gold. I am expecting gold to be kept within its recent daily range unless there is a significant imposition of tariffs from the US onto China. This geopolitical risk could be enough to boost demand for gold once again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops around amid end-of-month flows, ahead of Trump
EUR/USD is battling 1.11, close to the two-month highs amid choppy trading. Hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe and mixed satisfactory data have supported the currency pair. , Sino-American tensions are rising and investors await President Trump's China announcement.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.