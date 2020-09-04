Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD awaits a fresh direction from the US NFP

- Gold attempts a bounce but lacks follow-through.
- US dollar holds the recent bounce amid risk-off mood.
- All eyes on the US NFP data for the next direction.
Gold (XAU/USD) extended the previous sell-off and finished Thursday in the red around $1931, despite the sharp declines in the Wall Street indices, which fuelled a broad risk-aversion. Meanwhile, the US dollar witnessed an up and down session, mostly holding up the recent bounce fuelled by the hopes of improved US economic recovery. The US Jobless Claims came in below the 1 million level last week while the country’s manufacturing sector activity remained solid. US policymakers showed a sense of urgency on additional fiscal stimulus to boost the economic rebound from the coronavirus impact.
Despite the overnight bounce in gold, the bulls remain unnerved ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data due to be published later on Friday at 1230 GMT. The key US jobs report will offer fresh hints on the strength of the economic recovery, given the slowdown in jobs growth. The economy is expected to add 1400K jobs in August vs. +1763K prior while the jobless rate is seen ticking lower to 9.8% from July’s 10.2%. Any disappointment in the labor market report could prompt the return of the dollar bears and bode well for gold. In the meantime, the pre-NFP caution trading is likely to remain in play, with the dollar dynamics closely followed.
Gold: Hourly chart
Despite a falling trendline breakout and an uptick on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the hourly chart, the upside attempts remain capped by the bearish 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $1944.
Gold: Daily chart
Meanwhile, on the daily chart, the spot clings onto the critical triangle support at $1925in the lead up to the US payrolls release. On the flip side, the downward-facing 21-daily Simple Moving Average (DMA) at $1955 could limit the advances.
The daily RSI trades neutral at the midline, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias. Therefore, the US data will emerge as the key decider for the next direction in the bright metal.
The path of least resistance appears to the upside, in light of a bunch of healthy support levels in the major SMAs.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1938.05
|Today Daily Change
|6.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1931.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1955.42
|Daily SMA50
|1900
|Daily SMA100
|1810.18
|Daily SMA200
|1688.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1951.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1921.97
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1940.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1918.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1905.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1889.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1947.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1963.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1976.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the bounce above 0.7250, eyes on US NFP
AUD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact from weekly lows of 0.7251 despite the downbeat Australian Retail Sales data. The sell-off in the US stocks dented the market mood and weighed on the higher-yielding aussie. Focus shifts to US NFP.
USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout
USD/JPY bulls stay on the 106 level as markets get set for the US jobs numbers. The yen is in focus for the sessions ahead, before the Nonfarm Payrolls risk kicks in fully. On Wall Street, there was a sharp drop in stocks.
Gold jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline
Gold's 0.5% rise has confirmed a breakout on the hourly chart. The metal has pierced the hourly chart descending trendline, indicating an end of the downtrend from the Sept. 1 high of $1,992.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.
800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower
With less than 24 hours to go before the next US jobs report, it was finally time for investors to take profits on overstretched equity positions...