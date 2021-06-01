Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s rally to $1930 likely at risk, as Treasury yields rebound

- Gold price remains firmer amid the US dollar’s weakness, inflation concerns.
- Treasury yields rally to stall the upside but the bullish potential remains intact.
- Gold awaits the Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh cues.
Gold price (XAU/USD) ended May with an 8% gain, recording the best monthly rise in ten, courtesy of the dovish Fed expectations and a broad surge in the commodity complex. Risks of rising inflation globally remained the key bullish factor for the traditional hedge against inflation, gold. The US dollar remained under pressure, as investors continued to weigh in the Fed’s policy view, as the central bank dismissed higher inflation as transitory. Meanwhile, upbeat US economic projections from the OECD lifted the market mood amid holiday-thinned light trading on Monday, weighing on the greenback while lifting gold’s appeal. Gold price almost tested multi-month highs near $1910 on Monday before settling at $1906.
This Tuesday, broad US dollar weakness remains the main underlying theme, underpinning the sentiment around gold price. Gold flirts with fresh five-month highs of $1915, although the further upside appears capped by a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve. The market mood remains tepid, despite strong Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI report, as investors turn cautious ahead of Eurozone’s inflation data due later in the session ahead. Also, of note remains the US ISM Manufacturing PMI fresh dollar trades, which will have a major bearing on the risk trends and gold price. The main event risk this week, however, remains the US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Four-hour chart
Gold price remains on track to test the rising channel hurdle on the four-hour chart at $1930 so long as the bulls manage to hold above the bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1900.
However, stiff resistance at the January 8 high at $1918 could challenge the bullish resistance.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is heading towards the overbought territory, currently at 67.10, suggesting that there is some room to rise for gold price.
If the price faces rejection at $1918, we could see a fresh downside towards the 21-SMA support.
Acceptance below the latter could expose a critical cushion at $1890, which is the confluence of the ascending 50-SMA and channel support.
