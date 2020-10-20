Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s fate hinges on a potential US fiscal stimulus deal

Gold treads water around $1900 ahead of US stimulus deadline.

US dollar demand persists amid jittery markets.

RSI has turned neutral; range break out awaited.

Having faced rejection once again near the $1915-1920 region on Monday, Gold (XAU/USD) turned south but managed to settle the day in the green above the $1900 mark. The uncertainty over a US fiscal stimulus deal likely to be reached before the November 3 election continues to bode well for the safe-haven US dollar while capping the upside attempts in the yellow metal.

Despite President Donald Trump now backing a bigger stimulus package than earlier offered by the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi said that she hopes that by the end of Tuesday there will be “clarity” on a potential coronavirus stimulus bill after concluding a 53-minutes call with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin late Monday.

Looking ahead, in absence of relevant US macroeconomic news featured on Tuesday, the developments around the stimulus talks will continue to remain a key driver for gold trades, as investors turn cautious ahead of the stimulus deadline.

Gold: Short-tern technical outlook

Daily chart

Gold continues to waver in a two-month-long falling wedge formation, awaiting a range breakout.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned neutral just at the midline, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias.

Therefore, a bull-bear tug-of-war is likely to extend, making up for up and down sessions, unless the price closes the day above the critical falling trendline resistance at $1916.

A technical breakout would be confirmed above the latter, with immediate resistance aligned at the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at $1924.

Alternatively, the bulls remain hopeful so long as they hold above the 21-DMA at $1895. Acceptance below the latter could open floors for a test of the 100-DMA at $1875 once again.