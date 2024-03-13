XAU/USD Current price: $2,173.59

Investors dismissed US CPI figures before the Federal Reserve’s announcement next week.

Easing demand for safety pushes Treasury yields higher in the day.

XAU/USD resumed its advance after correcting extreme overbought conditions.

Spot Gold advances on Wednesday, changing hands at around $2,173.00 a troy ounce. XAU/USD trimmed half of Tuesday’s losses, as demand for the US Dollar remained subdued while Treasury yields steadily grind higher. Most currencies are taking hints from stock markets in the absence of relevant data, and as speculative interest decided, the hotter-than-anticipated United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) will not twist policymakers’ hands.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) will meet next week to decide on monetary policy, although it is widely anticipated to announce another rate hold. However, the central bank will also present a fresh Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), more commonly known as the dot plot, which will deliver updates on policymakers’ growth and inflation perspectives. It will also show how many rate cuts—if any— voting members are willing to deliver in the upcoming months. The previous dot plot surprised market players, as policymakers hinted at three potential cuts in 2024. However, no specific date was announced, and the meeting summary showed policymakers would remain data-dependent amid high levels of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields advance in a better mood, which limits demand for safe-haven bonds. Wall Street trades mixed after flirting with record highs in the previous session, with the Nasdaq Composite being the worst performer, down roughly. 0.60%. At the time of writing, the 10-year note offers 4.19%, up 3 basis points (bps) on the day.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for XAU/USD shows it may surpass the recent record high of $2,195.22 in the upcoming sessions. Technical indicators resume their advances after correcting extreme overbought conditions, while the pair held above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run at $2,145.17. Finally, the bright metal develops above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading sharply higher above the longer ones and roughly $100 below the current level.

Technical readings in the 4-hour chart also support the bullish case. The bright metal is hovering around a flat 20 SMA, still unable to clear the indicator. Also, the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward strength far below the current level, while technical indicators aim north with uneven strength.

Support levels: 2,166.10 2,145.10 2,134.70

Resistance levels: 2,172.00 2,189.00 2,195.30