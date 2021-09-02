Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD weaker in range, dip sub- 1,1800 should attract buyers

XAU/USD Current price: $1,812.70
- High-yielding assets become more attractive after unimpressive US data.
- Investors pricing in a tepid US Nonfarm Payroll report and no tapering this year.
- Spot gold may fall further in the near term, with buyers awaiting around 1,797/1,800.
Risk appetite has put a weight on the bright metal despite the greenback is on the defensive once again. Stop gold fell to $1,804.73 a troy ounce, from where it bounced to the current 1,808 price zone. Market participants turned into high-yielding assets as unimpressive US data cast doubts over tapering chances in the country this year.
Market participants are pricing in a tepid Nonfarm Payroll report after employment-related data released this week was mainly tepid. Substantial gains in Wall Street added pressure on the bright metal.
Gold price short-term technical outlook
Gold keeps trading between Fibonacci levels, contained by the 38.2% retracement of the April/June rally at 1,825.10 while above the 50% retracement of the same rally at around 1,797, the immediate support level. The near-term picture skews the risk to the downside, although approaches to the mentioned Fibonacci support may attract buyers.
The 4-hour chart shows that the bright metal is currently developing below a flat 20 SMA, although the 100 SMA advances well below the current level. The Momentum indicator remains flat within neutral levels, while the RSI turned south, currently at around 48.
Support levels: ,797.00 1.787.55 1.779.30
Resistance levels: 1,814.90 1,825.10 1,831.60
