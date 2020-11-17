Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD volatile within range below $1900 amid vaccine optimism

- Gold keeps its range despite the wild swings in either direction.
- Promising covid vaccine results to weigh on the yellow metal.
- Losses could be capped by surging US cases, stimulus hopes.
Volatility returned to Gold (XAU/USD) markets alongside news of another promising coronavirus vaccine. The bright metal slumped 1.3% to a two-day low of $1865 after Moderna Inc. said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection following a late-stage trial. This comes after last week’s positive news from Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, showing 90% efficacy in its trial. The US treasury yields rallied on Monday, as the encouraging vaccine news boosted hopes of a faster global economic recovery, knocking-off the non-yielding gold. However, the price managed to reverse most losses amid spiking coronavirus cases, which continue to weigh on the US dollar and render positive for the ultimate safe-haven, gold.
So far this Friday’s trading, gold holds steady as rising US cases continue to pour cold water on the vaccine optimism. Meanwhile, markets remain hopeful of fiscal stimulus, especially after US President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to come together and pass a new coronavirus relief package. Further, traders await the critical US Retail Sales data for fresh hints on the economic rebound, which could have a significant impact on gold prices.
Gold: Short-term technical outlook
Hourly chart
As observed in the hourly chart, gold keeps its range within a rising channel after the 5% slump seen on November 9.
The range play is likely to continue so long as the spot holds the $1850-$1900 band. The risks remain skewed to the downside as the vaccines are likely to be rolled out by the end of this year, which could support the risk rally and weigh on the safe-haven bullion.
Meanwhile, only a daily close above the $1900 mark could negate the short-term bearish bias. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped back below the midline, suggesting that the bears could likely retain control below the latter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1850 on coronavirus vaccine hopes
EUR/USD remains better bid above 1.1850 as the hopes for coronavirus vaccine and the prospects of the global economy returning to normalcy in 2021 continue to weigh over the safe-haven dollar. The EU calendar is light on Tuesday and therefore, the focus would be on the US Retail Sales data.
GBP/USD: Bulls await BOE’s Bailey to extend Brexit based gains above 1.3200
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak above 1.3200 ahead of the London open. UK Brexit Minister Frost hints trade deal “early next week”. Vaccine hopes firm up but fail to defy the virus woes. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech awaited.
Gold flatlined below $1900, as covid concerns offset vaccine hopes
Gold remains below $1900, having created a long-legged Doji candle on Monday, implying indecision in the market. Spiking coronavirus cases in the US offset vaccine optimism. The immediate bias appears neutral as long as prices hold Monday's $1,864-$1,899 range.
WTI: Mildly bid above $41.00 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI bounces off intraday low as NYT conveys odds of the US attack on Iran. Risk dwindles as vaccine hopes battle virus woes. OPEC+ meeting and API inventories will offer short-term direction.
XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble
XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first.