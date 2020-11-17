Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD volatile within range below $1900 amid vaccine optimism

Gold keeps its range despite the wild swings in either direction.

Promising covid vaccine results to weigh on the yellow metal.

Losses could be capped by surging US cases, stimulus hopes.

Volatility returned to Gold (XAU/USD) markets alongside news of another promising coronavirus vaccine. The bright metal slumped 1.3% to a two-day low of $1865 after Moderna Inc. said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection following a late-stage trial. This comes after last week’s positive news from Pfizer Inc’s vaccine, showing 90% efficacy in its trial. The US treasury yields rallied on Monday, as the encouraging vaccine news boosted hopes of a faster global economic recovery, knocking-off the non-yielding gold. However, the price managed to reverse most losses amid spiking coronavirus cases, which continue to weigh on the US dollar and render positive for the ultimate safe-haven, gold.

So far this Friday’s trading, gold holds steady as rising US cases continue to pour cold water on the vaccine optimism. Meanwhile, markets remain hopeful of fiscal stimulus, especially after US President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to come together and pass a new coronavirus relief package. Further, traders await the critical US Retail Sales data for fresh hints on the economic rebound, which could have a significant impact on gold prices.

Gold: Short-term technical outlook

Hourly chart

As observed in the hourly chart, gold keeps its range within a rising channel after the 5% slump seen on November 9.

The range play is likely to continue so long as the spot holds the $1850-$1900 band. The risks remain skewed to the downside as the vaccines are likely to be rolled out by the end of this year, which could support the risk rally and weigh on the safe-haven bullion.

Meanwhile, only a daily close above the $1900 mark could negate the short-term bearish bias. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped back below the midline, suggesting that the bears could likely retain control below the latter.