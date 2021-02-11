Gold was pressured by expectations of a reflation trade and global economic recovery.

A subdued USD demand, Powell's dovish comments failed to lend any support to the metal.

Weakness below 200-hour SMA will set the stage for a slide back towards the $1800 mark.

Gold witnessed some selling during the Asian session on Thursday and rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA. The precious metal gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and was supported by a combination of factors. The early uptick was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, weaker US consumer inflation figures triggered a sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields and provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.

That said, expectations of a strong economic recovery – amid reflation from a massive US fiscal spending plan and the progress in coronavirus vaccinations – kept a lid on any further gains. The US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package is designed to revive growth after the current downturn, rather cause the US economy to overheat later in 2021 or 2022. This could force the Fed to raise interest rates earlier than anticipated, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the XAU/USD.

Meanwhile, bulls seemed rather unaffected and largely shrugged off dovish comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, indicating that easy policy is going to stay there for a long time. In prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, Powell said that the job market is far from fully recovered and that the Fed isn't considering raising interest rates from the current near-zero levels. Even downbeat headlines related to a call between the US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping did little to lend any support.

Nevertheless, the commodity, for now, seems to have stalled its recent bounce from over two-month tops and remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment. Meanwhile, the US bond yields might continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and further contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the XAU/USD amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pullback has now dragged the metal below a one-week-old ascending trend-line support. Some follow-through weakness below 200-hour SMA will reaffirm a near-term bearish breakdown and prompt some technical selling. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards intermediate supports near the $1818 region and the $1810 level en-route the $1800 round-figure mark. A subsequent weakness will negate prospects for any near-term positive move and turn the commodity vulnerable to slide below YTD lows, around $1785 region, and test the next relevant support near the $1764 area (November 2020 swing lows).

On the flip side, trend-line support breakpoint, currently near the $1845 zone, now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is followed by a strong hurdle near the $1855 region (200-DMA), which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally. The XAU/USD might then climb back to challenge the $1875-76 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond should pave the way for a move back towards reclaiming the $1900 mark for the first time since January 8.