Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction

Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge.

US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction.

Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.

Gold gained nearly 2% on Tuesday and broke above $1,700 supported by the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback. However, the XAU/USD pair seems to be having a difficult time preserving its recovery momentum as investors are waiting for the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT. As of writing, gold was up 0.25% on the day at $1,720.

Earlier in the session, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February ticked down to 1.3% on a yearly basis and missed the market expectation of 1.4%.

Rising inflation expectations have been driving the US Treasury bond yields higher and helping the greenback gather strength against its rivals. Following the CPI reading, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was up more than 2% earlier in the day, pulled away from highs and was last seen gaining 1.25% at 1.547%. Consequently, the US Dollar Index edged lower and allowed XAU/USD to stay in the positive territory.

According to the latest CFTC report, speculators added $45 billion in 10-year net short positions to mark the biggest increase on record. If the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield gains traction in the late American session, XAU/USD could turn south and vice versa.

Gold technical outlook

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways around 40, suggesting that the current price action is a technical correction rather than a persistent change in direction. On the upside, XAU/USD could target $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the February-March drop, daily high) if it manages to make a daily close above $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement). Above that level, the 20-day SMA at $1,760 aligns as a dynamic resistance.

On the flip side, a failure to recapture $1,720 could allow sellers to start dominating gold. The first support is located at $1,700 (psychological level) ahead of $1,680 (March 8 low).