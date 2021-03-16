Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to gather momentum amid USD resilience

XAU/USD is posting small daily gains above $1,730 on Tuesday.

USD stays resilient against its rivals despite falling T-bond yields.

A break above $1,745 could bring in more buyers.

Gold was able to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggles to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday as investors remain hesitant to short the USD ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements on Wednesday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was up 0.12% on a daily basis at $1,733.85.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost nearly 1% on Monday, is currently losing 1.2% on a daily basis. However, the poor performance of major European currencies, especially the euro, is helping the greenback find demand. Reflecting the modest USD strength, the US Dollar Index is up 0.1% at 91.90.

Earlier in the session, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales in February declined by 3% to $561.7 billion. On a positive note, the publication revealed that January's increase of 5.3% hot revised up 7.6%. February's poor performance is unlikely to be repeated in the next couple of months with American consumers receiving coronavirus relief payments.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve reported that Industrial Production contracted by 2.2% in February but explained that this was due to severe weather conditions.

There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors could stay on the sidelines, forcing XAU/USD to extend its technical fluctuation.

Gold technical outlook

Key levels on the daily chart remain intact, reaffirming gold's indecisiveness in the near-term. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways a little below 50, showing that the price is having a tough time gathering momentum in either direction.

On the upside, the initial hurdle is located at $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement/20-day SMA). If this level turns into a support, the next target could be seen at $1,767 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). Supports, on the other hand, align at $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and $1,700 (psychological level).