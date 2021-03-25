Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles for direction, remains confined in a range

Renewed coronavirus jitters extended some support to the safe-haven gold.

The prevalent USD bullish sentiment capped the upside for the commodity.

The formation of a rectangle warrants caution before placing directional bets.

Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained confined in a near two-week-old trading range. Investors remain concerned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections, pandemic-related restrictions and delayed vaccine rollouts in Europe could derail the global economic recovery. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, so far, has capped any strong gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.

The USD held steady near four-month tops amid the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic, bolstered by the passage of a massive stimulus package. The optimistic US economic outlook was reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during their second day of joint testimony before Congress. The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by Wednesday's disappointing release of the US Durable Goods Orders, instead took cues from PMI prints (Manufacturing and Services) that indicated business activity picked up in March.

The greenback was further underpinned by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a positive tone around the equity markets further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the final US GDP print for the fourth quarter of 2020. This, along with a bombardment of Fed speak and the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term momentum play.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on hourly charts. Given the recent sharp fall witnessed since the beginning of 2021, the rectangle might still be categorized as a bearish continuation pattern that marks a brief pause in the trend. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that the commodity has repeatedly struggled to find acceptance above the $1742-44 supply zone. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before placing any aggressive bets.

In the meantime, the lower boundary of the trading range, around the $1720 region might continue to act as immediate support. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $1700 mark. The breakdown momentum could further get extended and drag the metal back towards multi-month lows, around the $1677-76 region touched earlier this month.

On the flip side, the $1742-44 region remains a strong hurdle for bullish traders. A sustained strength beyond, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the trading range resistance, around the $1748 level, might prompt some short-covering move and push the XAU/USD back towards the $1760-65 strong horizontal support breakpoint. The latter coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains. The precious metal might then surpass an intermediate barrier near the $1773-75 region and aim to reclaim the $1800 mark.