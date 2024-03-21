XAU/USD Current price: $2,172.01
- The US Dollar turned higher on Thursday, trimming US Fed-inspired losses.
- The Switzerland National Bank and the Bank of England delivered monetary policy decisions.
- XAU/USD could extend its corrective decline, but bulls retain control.
Gold price reached an all-time high on Thursday, with the bright metal trading as high as $2,222.65 a troy ounce during Asian trading hours. Financial markets reacted to the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement, indicating that the United States (US) policymakers are not in a rush to cut the benchmark rate. The Fed decided on Wednesday to maintain interest rates floating in the 5-25%-5.50% area, and the accompanying dot plot or Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed policymakers still believe they could cut rates three times this year.
Yet, reading between the lines, two rate cuts seem more likely in 2024. Officials upwardly reviewed growth and inflation perspectives and downgraded that on unemployment. That means they believe the economy remains strong, the labor market remains tight, and inflation will persist above their 2% goal. The perfect scenario to maintain rates at current levels.
But it was not just the Fed. Early on Wednesday, the Switzerland National Bank (SNB) lowered the policy rate by 0.25 basis points (bps) to 1.5%, as authorities expect inflation to remain below 2% for this year and the next ones. The movement was unexpected but hardly a surprise. Later on, the Bank of England (BoE) also announced its monetary policy decision. The BoE left its policy rate unchanged at 5.25% as widely anticipated, with 8 out 9 MPC members voting for a hold and one for a cut, a mildly dovish twist from the previous meeting. The accompanying statement showed little changes, maintaining a cautiously optimistic stance. Additionally, the MPC reiterated that it would take time before cutting rates: “Monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term in line with the MPC’s remit.”
The US Dollar gathered momentum after the announcements, accelerating with upbeat US macroeconomic figures. The country reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 15 declined to 210K, beating expectations. Also, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed at 3.2 in March, below the previous 5.2 but better than the expected -2.3. Finally, S&P Global unveiled the preliminary estimates for the March Producer Manager Indexes (PMIs), confirming economic health. The manufacturing index improved to 52.5 from 52.2 in February, while the Services PMI slid to 51.7 from the previous 52.3. As a result, the S&P Composite PMI printed at 52.2, slightly below the previous 52.5, but overall indicating expansion.
Meanwhile, Wall Street extends its rally and trades at record highs. At the same time, government bond yields regain the upside, although they remain below their recent highs. The 10-year Treasury note currently offers 4.28%.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD seems poised to extend its current decline, although the movement appears corrective. In the daily chart, technical indicators turned firmly south from overbought readings, with the Momentum heading firmly south, albeit well above its midline. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads sharply up far below the current level, with the longer ones also heading higher below the shorter one. That said, while the correction may continue, bulls retain control.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is on the brink of extending its slide. The pair is pressuring a mildly bullish 20 SMA, with a break below it anticipating near-term declines. The longer moving averages, in the meantime, keep heading north far below the current level. Finally, technical indicators head south almost vertically, nearing their midlines from above.
Support levels: 2,163.40 2,145.10 2,134.70
Resistance levels: 2,192.10 2,2006.45 2,222.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0850. The US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals following the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for March and forces the pair to continue to erase its Fed-inspired gains.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 after BoE decision, US data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2700. The BoE left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% but none of the policymakers voted in favor of a rate hike. Meanwhile, the US data showed that private sector continued to grow in March.
Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180
Gold made a sharp U-turn and dropped below $2,180 after setting a new all-time high above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to recover toward 4.3% after upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to deepen its correction.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.