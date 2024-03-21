XAU/USD Current price: $2,172.01

The US Dollar turned higher on Thursday, trimming US Fed-inspired losses.

The Switzerland National Bank and the Bank of England delivered monetary policy decisions.

XAU/USD could extend its corrective decline, but bulls retain control.

Gold price reached an all-time high on Thursday, with the bright metal trading as high as $2,222.65 a troy ounce during Asian trading hours. Financial markets reacted to the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement, indicating that the United States (US) policymakers are not in a rush to cut the benchmark rate. The Fed decided on Wednesday to maintain interest rates floating in the 5-25%-5.50% area, and the accompanying dot plot or Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed policymakers still believe they could cut rates three times this year.

Yet, reading between the lines, two rate cuts seem more likely in 2024. Officials upwardly reviewed growth and inflation perspectives and downgraded that on unemployment. That means they believe the economy remains strong, the labor market remains tight, and inflation will persist above their 2% goal. The perfect scenario to maintain rates at current levels.

But it was not just the Fed. Early on Wednesday, the Switzerland National Bank (SNB) lowered the policy rate by 0.25 basis points (bps) to 1.5%, as authorities expect inflation to remain below 2% for this year and the next ones. The movement was unexpected but hardly a surprise. Later on, the Bank of England (BoE) also announced its monetary policy decision. The BoE left its policy rate unchanged at 5.25% as widely anticipated, with 8 out 9 MPC members voting for a hold and one for a cut, a mildly dovish twist from the previous meeting. The accompanying statement showed little changes, maintaining a cautiously optimistic stance. Additionally, the MPC reiterated that it would take time before cutting rates: “Monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term in line with the MPC’s remit.”

The US Dollar gathered momentum after the announcements, accelerating with upbeat US macroeconomic figures. The country reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 15 declined to 210K, beating expectations. Also, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed at 3.2 in March, below the previous 5.2 but better than the expected -2.3. Finally, S&P Global unveiled the preliminary estimates for the March Producer Manager Indexes (PMIs), confirming economic health. The manufacturing index improved to 52.5 from 52.2 in February, while the Services PMI slid to 51.7 from the previous 52.3. As a result, the S&P Composite PMI printed at 52.2, slightly below the previous 52.5, but overall indicating expansion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street extends its rally and trades at record highs. At the same time, government bond yields regain the upside, although they remain below their recent highs. The 10-year Treasury note currently offers 4.28%.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, XAU/USD seems poised to extend its current decline, although the movement appears corrective. In the daily chart, technical indicators turned firmly south from overbought readings, with the Momentum heading firmly south, albeit well above its midline. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads sharply up far below the current level, with the longer ones also heading higher below the shorter one. That said, while the correction may continue, bulls retain control.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is on the brink of extending its slide. The pair is pressuring a mildly bullish 20 SMA, with a break below it anticipating near-term declines. The longer moving averages, in the meantime, keep heading north far below the current level. Finally, technical indicators head south almost vertically, nearing their midlines from above.

Support levels: 2,163.40 2,145.10 2,134.70

Resistance levels: 2,192.10 2,2006.45 2,222.65