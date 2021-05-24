Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on track to test $1900 amid positive fundamentals

Gold price continues to target $1900 amid favorable technicals.

Risk-off mode weighs on Treasury yields, underpins gold.

Fedspeak remains in focus amid a data-light start to the week.

Gold price (XAU/USD) traded in a familiar range between $1870-$1890 on Friday, although ended in the green while clinching the third straight weekly gain. Gold price continued to consolidate near multi-month highs, as the FOMC minutes-led tapering fears ebbed and weighed on the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Investors believe the Fed’s policy change remains months away amid a sustained lag in the US employment sector. Meanwhile, growing inflationary risks and surging covid concerns in Asia boosted gold’s safe-haven appeal. A shift in capital flows into gold, thanks to the brutal crypto crash, also kept the gold bulls alive and kicking.

This Monday, gold price remains on track to test the key $1900 barrier, as the Asian covid concerns and China’s crackdown on commodities continue to overwhelm investors. Meanwhile, fading Fed’s tapering expectations and weekend’s crypto crash also underpin the sentiment around gold price. Additionally, the US dollar remains on the defensive amid continued weakness in the Treasury yields, favoring the gold optimists. Looking ahead, if the risk-aversion deepens, we could see additional dollar’s weakness in tandem with the yields, in turn, positively impacting gold.

In evidence of increased confidence in gold price, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. Meanwhile, holiday-thinned light trading in Europe could exaggerate gold moves, as traders await a slew of Fedspeak for any relevant impact on the prices.

Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook

Gold: Four-hour chart

Gold price’s four-hour chart shows that the recent higher-highs formation and persistent rejection at $1890 have carved out an ascending triangle pattern.

A four-hourly candlestick closing above the horizontal trendline resistance at $1890 will confirm an upside break from the triangle, calling for a test of the $1900 level.

Further up, gold bulls will look for the pattern target measured at $1928.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds steady above the midline, suggesting that there is additional room to the upside.

To the downside, powerful support awaits at $1875, which is the confluence of the upward-sloping 21-simple moving average (SMA) and rising trendline (triangle support).

If that level caves in, a pullback towards the bullish 50-SMA at $1857 cannot be ruled out.

All in all, the path of least resistance for gold price remains to the upside.