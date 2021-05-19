Gold declined toward the 200-day SMA on Wednesday.

Buyers remain in control following the technical correction.

Next target is located at $1,900 but indicators show overbought readings.

After closing the fourth straight trading day in the positive territory on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair turned south and dropped to a daily low of $1,852 on Wednesday. However, the pair didn't have a difficult time regaining its traction and advanced to its highest level since early January at $1,890 in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.8% on the day at $1,885.

Earlier in the day, the 1% recovery witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the broad-based USD strength amid the risk-averse market environment weighed on XAU/USD. Additionally, the technical overbought conditions paved the way for a correction before the next leg up.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes started the day deep in the negative territory. Although risk-off flows help the greenback stay resilient against its rivals, gold seems to be regaining its status as a traditional safe haven and XAU/USD preserves its bullish momentum. Additionally, the 10-year US T-bond yield reversed its direction and provided an additional boost to gold.

Later in the session, the FOMC will release the minutes of its April policy meeting. In case the statement reveals policymakers are showing signs of concerns, T-bond yields could push higher and limit XAU/USD's upside and vice versa.

Gold technical outlook

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to float above 70, suggesting that the pair may need to make one more correction before reaching the next resistance at $1,900 (psychological level). Above that hurdle, $1,930 (static level) aligns as the next resistance.

On the other hand, critical support is located at $1,850 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the January-March downtrend, 200-day SMA). Only a daily close below that level could attract sellers and trigger a selloff toward $1,820 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).