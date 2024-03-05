Share:

XAU/USD Current price: $2,128.91

Softer than anticipated United States macroeconomic data and easing yields weighed on the USD.

Wall Street trades in the red, with the Nasdaq Composite shedding roughly 1.60%.

XAU/USD surged beyond $2,140 and maintains the positive tone despite extremely overbought conditions.

Spot Gold kept rallying on Tuesday, with XAU/USD hitting an all-time high of $2,141.81 early in the American session. The bright metal advanced since the day started, gaining additional upward traction after softer-than-anticipated United States (US) data.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), activity in the services sector expanded in February for the 14th consecutive month. The ISM Services PMI, however, printed at 52.6, contracting from the previous 53.4 and missing expectations of 53.1. Additionally, January Factory Orders fell by 3.6% MoM, much worse than the 2.9% contraction expected.

A sharp retracement in stock markets alongside weaker US Treasury yields provided additional support to the bright metal. The 10-year note currently offers 4.14%, its lowest in a month, while the three US major indexes trade in the red, with the Nasdaq Composite being the worst performer, down 1.64%.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for XAU/USD shows the positive momentum persists despite extreme overbought readings. Technical indicators keep heading north, barely losing their upward strength. At the same time, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) gains upward traction above the longer ones while well below the current level, reflecting persistent buying interest.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, Gold retains its bullish stance, but the risk of a downward correction increases. Technical indicators decelerated at extreme levels, although they maintain modest upward slopes. At the same time, the 20 SMA advances almost vertically, roughly $50.00 below the current level, while the 100 SMA crosses above the 200 SMA, both around $2,030.

Support levels: 2,119.90 2,110.40 2,097.35

Resistance levels: 2,141.80 2,153.70 2,165.00