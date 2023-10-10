Share:

XAU/USD Current price: $1,861.93

US Federal Reserve officials cooled down speculation about a potential rate hike.

The Middle East conflict fuels demand for government bond yields.

XAU/USD holds above $1,860, retains its positive momentum in the near term.

Spot Gold has extended its weekly rally to $1,865.35 a troy ounce as investors continue to seek safety, while the US Dollar eases following comments from different Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, hinting at no more monetary tightening.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, speaking at the National Association for Business Economics, noted that higher Treasury yields help tighten financial conditions and could offset the need for additional hikes. On Tuesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic added that the policy rate is sufficiently restrictive to get to the 2% inflation target, as policy impact is yet to come. Bostic also said that inflation has improved “considerably,” although he repeated there’s a long way to go to get into target.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East fueled demand for government bonds, resulting in easing yields. The 10-year Treasury note currently offers 4.63%, down 14 basis points (bps), while the 2-year note yields 4.96%, down 12 bps in the day.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains, and the daily chart shows it posted a higher high and a higher low, in line with a bullish extension. Still, the bright metal keeps developing below all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its downward slope at around $1,881.75. At the same time, technical indicators have stabilized within negative levels, losing their upward strength after correcting extreme oversold conditions.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside. Technical indicators are picking up after correcting overbought readings but remain below their weekly peaks. At the same time, the 20 SMA keeps gaining upward traction below the current level, reflecting near-term buyers are still strong.

Support levels: 1,853.00 1,844.10 1,831.90

Resistance levels: 1,867.20 1,879.90 1,891.40

View Live Chart for XAU/USD