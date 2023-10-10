XAU/USD Current price: $1,861.93
- US Federal Reserve officials cooled down speculation about a potential rate hike.
- The Middle East conflict fuels demand for government bond yields.
- XAU/USD holds above $1,860, retains its positive momentum in the near term.
Spot Gold has extended its weekly rally to $1,865.35 a troy ounce as investors continue to seek safety, while the US Dollar eases following comments from different Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, hinting at no more monetary tightening.
Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, speaking at the National Association for Business Economics, noted that higher Treasury yields help tighten financial conditions and could offset the need for additional hikes. On Tuesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic added that the policy rate is sufficiently restrictive to get to the 2% inflation target, as policy impact is yet to come. Bostic also said that inflation has improved “considerably,” although he repeated there’s a long way to go to get into target.
Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East fueled demand for government bonds, resulting in easing yields. The 10-year Treasury note currently offers 4.63%, down 14 basis points (bps), while the 2-year note yields 4.96%, down 12 bps in the day.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains, and the daily chart shows it posted a higher high and a higher low, in line with a bullish extension. Still, the bright metal keeps developing below all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining its downward slope at around $1,881.75. At the same time, technical indicators have stabilized within negative levels, losing their upward strength after correcting extreme oversold conditions.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside. Technical indicators are picking up after correcting overbought readings but remain below their weekly peaks. At the same time, the 20 SMA keeps gaining upward traction below the current level, reflecting near-term buyers are still strong.
Support levels: 1,853.00 1,844.10 1,831.90
Resistance levels: 1,867.20 1,879.90 1,891.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
