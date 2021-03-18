Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD makes sharp U-turn from March highs, tests key support at $1,720

Gold is falling sharply after rising to March highs above $1,750.

XAU/USD is testing key Fibonacci support at $1,720.

Next target on the downside is located at $1,700.

The XAU/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday after the greenback came under strong bearish pressure after the FOMC reassured markets that the monetary policy will remain dovish for a long time. The USD sell-off remained intact in the early trading hours of the Asian session and XAU/USD touched its highest level since early March at $1,755.

However, with the US Treasury bond yields regaining traction, gold reversed its course and slumped to a daily low of $1,719.30. As of writing, XAU/USD was down 1.2% on a daily basis at $1,724.

The US Federal Reserve's summary of projections revealed that the median view of the fed funds rate at the end of 2023 stayed unchanged at 0.1% with seven policymakers seeing a lift-off in rates in the year. During the press conference, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that they are not even thinking about tapering yet and added that they are still a long ways from reaching the employment and inflation goals. Moreover, Powell, once again, downplayed concerns over surging US Treasury bond yields. "Connection between low rates and financial instability is not as tight as people think," the chairman argued.

Currently, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is at its highest level in nearly 14 months at 1.753, up 6.3% on the day. Reflecting the positive impact of rising yields on the USD, the US Dollar Index has almost retraced the entirety of Wednesday drop and was last seen gaining 0.4% on the day at 91.81.

Additionally, the risk-averse market environment is providing an additional boost to the USD as well. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are losing 0.72% and 2%, respectively.

Gold technical outlook

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart turned south and declined to 40, suggesting that the bearish momentum is building up.

The immediate support is located at $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the Feb. 2-Mar. 8 drop). With a daily close below that level, $1,700 (psychological level) could be seen as the next target on the downside.

On the upside, the initial hurdle could be seen at $1,738 (20-day SMA). Wednesday's action confirmed $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) as strong resistance since gold closed the day near that level despite advancing beyond it and buyers could struggle to claim that area.