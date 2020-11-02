Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks south as US election jitters buoy the dollar

- Gold’s path of least resistance is down amid a bearish technical view.
- Pre-US election caution underpins haven demand for the US dollar.
- Coronavirus updates and US ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus.
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Friday but closed the week in the red, well below the critical $1900 level. The bright metal showed some signs of life on Friday after the US dollar retreated across the board amid repositioning into the monthly closing and ahead of the crucial US Presidential election. However, growing risks of the coronavirus resurgence in Europe and the US put a floor under the greenback while limiting the upside in gold. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the election outcome also continued to lend support to the dollar bulls.
Starting out a big week this Monday, gold holds onto the recent gains although it has formed Doji candlestick on the daily chart, indicative of the weakening bullish pressure. The greenback will continue to draw bids as jitters set in across the financial markets ahead of Tuesday’s election, with markets favoring the safe-harbor dollar. The outcome of the election will determine the extent of the likely fiscal stimulus aid, which will pave the way for the next direction in gold. In the meantime, the global coronavirus statistics and US ISM Manufacturing PMI be eyed for fresh trading impulse.
Gold: Short-tern technical outlook
Hourly chart
Looking at the hourly chart, gold has regained ground above the 50-hour moving average (HMA) at $1876 but the upside attempts remain capped below the downward-sloping 100-HMA at $1887.
The price continues to waver within a rising wedge formation after falling sharply on Wednesday. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south at 53.00, looking to threaten the midline, suggesting that the recovery momentum may have lost legs.
Acceptance below a cluster of healthy support levels around $1875 is needed to resume the downtrend towards the next critical cap at $1860. A technical breakdown on the chart will fuel the downside.
On the flip side, a sustained break above the 100-HMA barrier could expose the falling trendline resistance at $1891. At the level, the 100-daily moving average (DMA) coincides.
