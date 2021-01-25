Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lacks a clear directional bias amid stimulus, covid worries

- Gold in a bull-bear tug-of-war starting out the Fed week.
- New covid strain fears and stimulus worries keep gold in limbo.
- Technical picture appears mixed in the near-term.
Despite ending the week in the green, Gold (XAU/USD) bulls remained unconvinced around $1850, thanks to the renewed concerns over the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal in the US Congress. President Joe Biden’s stimulus boost did offer some signs of the life for the inflation-hedge gold last week, as the price reached nine-day highs at $1875, although uncertainty about whether Biden’s stimulus will seek the Bipartisan support knocked-off the rates below $1850 before recapturing the latter into the weekly closing. Gold found some support from rising US inflation expectations and broad-based US dollar weakness amid stimulus hopes.
Stepping into the Fed week, gold continues to waver in a familiar range while defending the $1850 level. Gold buyers remain hopeful amid intensifying concerns over the new covid strain detected in the UK, as it spreads globally and is seen as highly infectious and deadlier than the original one. Further, skepticism about the vaccine rollout combined with new covid strain-backed global economic recovery concerns could also keep the downside limited in the metal.
Meanwhile, the broader market sentiment and the US dollar price-action will continue to play out ahead of the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index release and Biden’s speech on the country’s manufacturing sector. The 46th US President is set to sign an executive order on “American manufacturing and American workers.”
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
On the daily timeframe, gold is challenging the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at $1859 while the upward-sloping 200-DMA at $1849 will likely offer strong support.
A firm break above the 50-DMA barrier could expose the critical 21-DMA at $1875. It’s worth noting that the price has remained capped below the latter since January 8.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46.94 suggests that the bearish bias remains very well in place.
Therefore, gold prices could test significant support around the $1835-32 region, below which the January 18 low of $1803 could be threatened.
Overall, the daily chart paints a mixed picture, with traders awaiting a strong catalyst for a clear direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back towards 0.7750 as S&P 500 futures rise
AUD/USD tracks the gains in the S&P 500 futures and bounces back towards 0.7750 despite the concerns over the new covid strain globally. The US dollar trades broadly subdued, underpinning the sentiment around the aussie.
GBP/USD catches fresh bid to regain 1.3700 as US dollar slips
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and regains 1.3700 amid broad-based US dollar selling on improving market mood. Bullish MACD signals back the odds to witness fresh high since May 2018. Monthly low holds the key to bears’ entry.
Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend
Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks.
Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel
Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89.
Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.