Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lacks a clear directional bias amid stimulus, covid worries

Gold in a bull-bear tug-of-war starting out the Fed week.

New covid strain fears and stimulus worries keep gold in limbo.

Technical picture appears mixed in the near-term.

Despite ending the week in the green, Gold (XAU/USD) bulls remained unconvinced around $1850, thanks to the renewed concerns over the passage of the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal in the US Congress. President Joe Biden’s stimulus boost did offer some signs of the life for the inflation-hedge gold last week, as the price reached nine-day highs at $1875, although uncertainty about whether Biden’s stimulus will seek the Bipartisan support knocked-off the rates below $1850 before recapturing the latter into the weekly closing. Gold found some support from rising US inflation expectations and broad-based US dollar weakness amid stimulus hopes.

Stepping into the Fed week, gold continues to waver in a familiar range while defending the $1850 level. Gold buyers remain hopeful amid intensifying concerns over the new covid strain detected in the UK, as it spreads globally and is seen as highly infectious and deadlier than the original one. Further, skepticism about the vaccine rollout combined with new covid strain-backed global economic recovery concerns could also keep the downside limited in the metal.

Meanwhile, the broader market sentiment and the US dollar price-action will continue to play out ahead of the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index release and Biden’s speech on the country’s manufacturing sector. The 46th US President is set to sign an executive order on “American manufacturing and American workers.”

Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook

Gold: Daily chart

On the daily timeframe, gold is challenging the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at $1859 while the upward-sloping 200-DMA at $1849 will likely offer strong support.

A firm break above the 50-DMA barrier could expose the critical 21-DMA at $1875. It’s worth noting that the price has remained capped below the latter since January 8.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46.94 suggests that the bearish bias remains very well in place.

Therefore, gold prices could test significant support around the $1835-32 region, below which the January 18 low of $1803 could be threatened.

Overall, the daily chart paints a mixed picture, with traders awaiting a strong catalyst for a clear direction.