- The post-NFP USD strength dragged gold to multi-month lows on Monday.
- COVID-19 jitters assisted the safe-haven metal to stage a modest recovery.
- The fundamental/technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the Asian session on Monday but managed to rebound from the intraday flash crash to the lowest level since late March. The US dollar built on the post-NFP solid gains and shot to over two-week tops amid expectations that the Fed could move more quickly to reduce its pandemic-era stimulus. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that weighed heavily on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, Friday's stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs report marked another step towards the Fed's goal of substantial further progress in the labor market recovery. Investors now seem to have brought forward the likely timing for the Fed policy tightening and started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike, as soon as 2022. This was evident from an extension of the strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields.
The market speculations were further fueled by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's comments on Monday. Speaking at an online event, Bostic said that the Fed could begin tapering between October and December, or even earlier if there is another month or two of strong job gains. This pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond further beyond the 1.30% threshold and also acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Despite the negative forces, the commodity managed to trim a part of its intraday losses amid worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery. The market concerns were evident from a generally softer tone around the equity markets, which extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal. The XAU/USD finally settled over $40 off daily swing lows and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD at the mercy of the USD bond yields. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might influence the commodity and produce some trading opportunities. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the metal and acceptance below June monthly swing lows, around the $1,760-50 zone, supports prospects for a further downfall. Weakness below the $1,725 level will reaffirm the negative outlook and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the decline back to the $1,700 round figure. Some follow-through selling will set the stage for a slide towards challenging YTD lows, around the $1,677-76 area.
On the flip side, the $1,750-60 support breakpoint now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. Any further recovery attempt is more likely to meet with some fresh supply and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the $1,780 region. The latter should cap the XAU/USD and now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
