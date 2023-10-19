Share:

XAU/USD Current price: $1,967.85

The US Dollar remained on the back foot despite record highs in government bond yields.

Stock markets struggle to capitalize on monetary policy headlines as geopolitical woes persist.

XAU/USD soars to its highest since last July as Federal Reserve's Chairman Powell hints at no more rate hikes.

Gold prices maintain the bullish pressure, with XAU/USD trading at its highest in three months, above $1,970 a troy ounce. The US Dollar met near-term demand at the beginning of the day, as financial markets were risk-averse on the back of persistent tensions in the Middle East and ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's appearance at the Economic Club of New York.

The Greenback, however, came under selling pressure mid-European morning, maintaining the weak tone despite the poor performance of global equities and soaring government bond yields, accelerating its slide with Powell's words, as investors believe the central bank will refrain from hiking rates further.

Powell reiterated that inflation remains "too high," highlighting the fact that September figures were "less encouraging". Still, he noted that the effects of monetary policy are arriving and that they need time to work. Wall Street turned positive with the statement, shrugging off the negative tone of its overseas counterparts, although American indexes struggle to retain gains.

Speculative interest bet against the USD as Powell spoke, helping XAU/USD preserve fear-inspired gains. What seems more relevant, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note declined to 5.16% after a pre-opening multi-year peak of 5.25%.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

XAU/USD trades near the fresh high posted after Powell'sspeech, maintaining its bullish bias. Technical readings in the daily chart offer a strong bullish momentum as indicators head north almost vertically, nearing overbought territory. At the same time, the bright metal advanced beyond all its moving averages, although with the 20 SMA turning marginally higher, far below the longer ones.

The 4-hour chart supports higher highs in the near term as XAU/USD accelerates north far above a bullish 20 SMA, with the latter at around $1,936.60 and developing over $40 above a flat 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator, in the meantime, resumed its advance within positive levels, although it holds below the monthly peak, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned north within overbought readings, currently at around 75 and without signs of bullish exhaustion.

Support levels: 1,954.45 1,936.60 1,923.90

Resistance levels: 1,978.90 1,987.40 1,998.90

View Live Chart for XAU/USD