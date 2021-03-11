Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes additional upside ahead of US President Biden’s speech

Gold is in bullish consolidation before the next leg up resumes.

US Congress passes $1.9 trillion stimulus package, inflation fears recede.

XAU/USD’s fate hinges on the bond price action and Biden’s speech.

Gold (XAU/USD) added to Tuesday’s corrective rally and settled above $1725 on Wednesday, as the retreat in the Treasury yields picked up pace after the benign US CPI report eased fears about the overheating of the economy. The headline inflation increased 1.7% last month after rising 1.4% in January while the core figure softened to 1.3% YoY in February. US stocks surged amid the upbeat market mood and weighed on the safe-haven demand for the dollar, offering further support to gold prices. The metal showed little to no reaction to the highly anticipated 10-year bond auction, as it turned out to be a non-event.

Gold prices are stabilizing at higher levels so far this Thursday, as the bulls seem to gather pace for the next leg higher, despite the firmer risk tone. Markets cheer the US Congressional passing of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The massive US stimulus is seen powering the economic recovery, which could drive the inflation expectations higher. Therefore, we the Treasury yields trying to resurrect after the recent downside correction. So long as the greenback remains on the back foot amid risk-on action on the global stocks, gold could likely extend its recovery momentum. Although, Biden’s address to the nation, scheduled later on Thursday at 1300 GMT, could threaten the metal’s rebound from multi-month troughs.

Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook

Gold: Four-hour chart

Gold’s four-hour chart shows that the price is looking to test the bearish 100-simple moving average (SMA) at $1749, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) firmly holding up in the bullish region, currently at 65.20.

Further up, some resistance is seen around the $1765 region.

Alternatively, the horizontal 50-SMA, the previous resistance now support, at $1714 could guard the downside.

The next relevant support awaits at the upward-sloping 21-SMA at $1708.

The $1700 round number would be the level to beat for the bears.