- XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session.
- Sellers look to remain in control of gold unless it manages to reclaim $1,720.
- $1,700 aligns as the next target on the downside.
The XAU/USD pair spent the previous week fluctuating in a relatively tight range that was defined by key technical levels and closed the week with small losses at $1,732. After starting the new week in a calm manner and moving sideways around $1,730, however, gold came under strong bearish pressure in the early American session and touched its lowest level in more than two weeks at $1,705.80. As of writing, XAU/USD was down 1.45% on a daily basis at $1,707.80.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases and fundamental drivers, a technical selloff seems to have got triggered after XAU/USD broke below the key $1,720 handle. Additionally, the rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields is providing a boost to the greenback and further weighing on the pair.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost nearly 2% earlier in the day, is currently rising 0.55% at 1.682% and the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains at 92.85.
The only data from the US showed on Monday that the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Business Index in March rose sharply to 28.9 from 17.2 in February. This reading beat the market expectation of 12.1 by a wide margin but was largely ignored by market participants. There won't be any other data releases featured in the US economic docket in the remainder of the day.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned south and dropped to 40, confirming the bearish shift in the near-term outlook. The next support is located at $1,700 (psychological level, March 12 low) and a daily close below that level could open the door for additional losses toward $1,680 (the ending point of the Feb. 2-Mar. 8 drop).
On the upside, $1,720 (former support, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the Feb. 2-Mar. 8 drop) now aligns as the first hurdle. XAU/USD could look to confirm that level as resistance before sliding to the $1,700 area. If it manages to reclaim that level, next resistance is seen $1,725 (20-day SMA) ahead of $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD eyes $1,700 as key support fails
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Sellers look to remain in control of gold unless it manages to reclaim $1,720. $1,700 aligns as the next target on the downside.