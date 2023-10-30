XAU/USD Current price: $1,998.83
- The US Dollar eases ahead of central banks’ announcements, including the Federal Reserve.
- Stock markets extend gains while Treasury yields also advance.
- XAU/USD eased modestly from a fresh muti-month high, retains the bullish stance.
Gold price struggles to retain the $2,000 mark on Monday after hitting $2,009.34 on Friday, the highest since mid-May. Demand for safety receded at the beginning of the week, with softening demand for both Gold and the US Dollar.
Market participants are watching Middle East developments as Israel launched its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip while waiting for first-tier events later in the week. Central banks are at the top of the list, with the Federal Reserve (Fed) announcing its monetary policy decision next Wednesday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Bank of England (BoE) will also inform their decisions this week.
In fact, the Japanese yen soared mid-European morning amid rumors suggesting the BoJ could tweak the yield-curve control to allow the yield on the 10-year government bond to exceed 1%. The headline put additional pressure on the USD, which trades in the red against all its major rivals.
Beyond central banks’ announcements, the focus will be on the United States (US) employment situation. The country will release the October Nonfarm Payrolls report next Friday, with other relevant figures released beforehand.
Meanwhile, stock markets trade with a positive tone, while Treasury yields advance, although falling short of supporting the Greenback.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD trades marginally lower, although the daily chart shows it quickly bounced from an intraday low of $1,990.93, somehow suggesting buyers are still willing to add longs. The same chart shows the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) turned sharply north, holding below the longer ones. At the same time, technical indicators remain within overbought readings, easing just modestly from their recent highs, although not enough to confirm a steeper decline.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside, although the momentum faded. XAU/USD develops above all its moving averages, with a bullish 20 SMA leading the way north by providing intraday support. The Momentum indicator, however, extends its slide within positive levels while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator consolidates around 60.
Support levels: 1,990.90 1,976.85 1,962.10
Resistance levels: 2,009.50 2,023.70 2,040.20
