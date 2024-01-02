Share:

XAU/USD Current price: 2,065.44

The US Dollar strengthens as market players become cautious ahead of first-tier news.

S&P Global reported that manufacturing output remained in contraction territory in December.

XAU/USD is technically neutral in the near term, looks poised to resume its advance.

Spot Gold trades uneventfully around its daily opening, unable to find a clear direction after falling for two consecutive days. XAU/USD posted an intraday low of $2,055.82, recovering some $10 as the American session unfolds. The US Dollar gathered momentum during European trading hours, extending gains after Wall Street's soft opening. Overall, investors are cautious following a long weekend and ahead of first-tier figures scheduled throughout the week, focusing mainly on United States (US) employment-related data.

The sentiment soured following the release of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, which resulted at 47.9 in December, worse than the 48.2 anticipated by market participants. Earlier in the day, European Manufacturing PMIs came in better than expected but showed local businesses remained in contraction for a seventh consecutive month.

Meanwhile, US stocks trade in the red, while government bond yields tick north, reflecting fresh concerns. It seems the market is rethinking the aggressive betting on upcoming rate cuts among major economies. Beyond US employment figures, the macroeconomic calendar will include this week's updates on European inflation. XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for XAU/USD hints at additional recoveries despite the limited directional momentum. The pair develops above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) turning flat at around $2,034 while holding far above the longer ones. At the same time, technical indicators aim north within positive levels, although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator remains below its recent low, limiting the chances of an upcoming advance.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is neutral. A flat 20 SMA limits the upside, although the pair remains above mildly bullish 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hover around their midlines, reflecting the absence of a particular interest. Gold can resume its advance on a break through $2,079.00, where it met sellers last week.

Support levels: 2,055.80 2,046.10 2,032.00

Resistance levels: 2,079.00 2,088.50 2,100.00

