- XAU/USD continues to push higher following Monday's choppy action.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index retreats below 92.50 in the early American session.
The XAU/USD pair struggled to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday closed the day virtually unchanged at $1,728. Although the pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range during the first half of the day on Tuesday, it turned north amid renewed USD weakness and was last seen gaining 0.8% at $1,741.50.
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the performance of US Treasury bond yields continues to impact the USD's market valuation. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which failed to make a daily close above 1.75%, extended its slide in the early American session and is currently losing 1.6% on a daily basis at 1.679%.
Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index improved to 56.4 in April from 55.4 in March and the JOLTS Job Openings rose to 7.4 million in February to beat the market expectation of 6.9 million. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these figures was largely muted.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors are likely to stay focused on T-bond yields.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index rose above 50 for the first time since late January, suggesting that the bullish momentum is gathering strength. Currently, gold is trading a little below the key static resistance that formed at $1,745. With a daily close above that level, gold could aim for $1,755 (March 18 high) and $1,765 (50-day SMA).
On the other hand, the 20-day SMA is acting as dynamic support at $1,727 ahead of $1,720 (lower limit of the latest horizontal channel) and $1,700 (psychological level). Only a daily close below $1,720 could neutralize the near-term bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
