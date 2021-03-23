Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD closes in on critical $1,720 support on broad USD strength

XAU/USD continues to push lower after closing lower on Monday.

Gold could remain under pressure if it breaks below $1,720.

Technical outlook will remain bearish unless XAU/USD reclaims $1,745.

After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the XAU/USD pair remains on the back foot on Tuesday pressured by the broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.58% on a daily basis at $1,728.

Despite a more-than-2% decline witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Reflecting the sour market mood, major European equity indexes remain on track to post daily losses and the S&P 500 Index is down around 0.2% after Wall Street's opening bell.

Earlier in the day, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that he expects the US Federal Reserve to start raising rates in 2022. "My forecast for removing accommodation is more aggressive than the median Fed official," Kaplan added and those hawkish comments seem to be helping the USD stay resilient as well.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that New Home Sales in February plunged by 18.2%, compared to analysts' estimate for a decline of 6.5%.

Later in the session, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be testifying before the US's House Financial Services Committee and respond to questions on the government's response to the coronavirus crisis.

Gold technical outlook

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator edged lower to 40, suggesting that the bearish momentum is building up and there is more room on the downside before XAU/USD becomes technically oversold.

The initial support is located at $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the Feb. 2-Mar. 8 drop) and a daily close below that level could trigger another selloff toward $1,700 (psychological level, March 12 low).

On the flip side, the key resistance at $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) remains intact and a convincing break above this level could trigger a bullish shift in the technical outlook. $1,755 (March 18 high) and $1,7667 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) align as next hurdles.