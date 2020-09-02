- Dollar shows signs of life on upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
- Gold’s daily closing above 21-DMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- US ADP jobs in focus after weak ISM Employment Index.
Gold (XAU/USD) rose to the highest level in two weeks at $1992.42 before witnessing a sharp $40 reversal to near $1954 levels on Tuesday. The spot, however, recovered some ground to settle the day at $1970. The main driver behind gold’s two-way price-movement remained the US dollar dynamics. The greenback extended its ongoing bearish momentum and hit two-year lows in the European session amid the Fed fallout.
Later on in the American trading, the US dollar staged a solid comeback, as the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August saved the day for the dollar bulls. The US Treasury yields also rebounded alongside on the back of improved hopes of a US economic recovery, weighing negatively on the yieldless gold. Meanwhile, the US stocks recorded yet another all-time-high and dulled gold’s safe-haven appeal.
Attention now turns towards the US ADP jobs report due later on Wednesday at 1215 GMT. Markets are expecting the US private sector to add 950K jobs in August vs. +167K last. However, a disappointment cannot be ruled out, given that the ISM Manufacturing Employment sub-index remained in contraction last month. The dollar pullback could stall on downbeat US ADP numbers, as it would point to a weaker US NFP report due on Friday. Therefore, gold is likely to trade with caution heading into the US ADP data, although another run towards $2000 mark cannot be ruled out going forward.
Gold: Daily chart
Short-term technical perspective
Despite the sharp pullback in gold on Tuesday, the price managed to close above the critical horizontal 21-Simple Moving Average on the daily chart (DMA) for the first time in nine days.
Therefore, the buyers still remain hopeful and could attempt another run towards the $2000 mark should the US ADP data disappoint and trigger renewed dollar weakness. The $1950 level could be tested once again on the above-forecast jobs report. A break below which the rising trendline support at $1923 will be put at risk.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat but holds above the midline, currently at 54.50, still backing the bullish case.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1964.10
|Today Daily Change
|-6.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1970.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1966.84
|Daily SMA50
|1893.03
|Daily SMA100
|1805.78
|Daily SMA200
|1683.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1992.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1963.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1981.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1974.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1958.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1946.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1929.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1987.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2016.35
