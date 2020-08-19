Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls await FOMC minutes for next direction

- Gold on the back foot in Asia, as dollar selling stalls.
- US-China woes, pre-Fed minutes jitters to keep gold underpinned.
- US stocks rally amid fiscal stimulus progress could limit the upside.
Having witnessed good two-way businesses, Gold (XAU/USD) managed to close Tuesday above the critical $2000 mark. The spot reclaimed the latter amid an intrinsically weak US dollar, undermined by the slump in the US Treasury yields on doubts over the economic recovery. However, the sellers took over and downed gold as low as $1976, in the face of the record highs on the S&P 500 index. Fresh optimism over the US fiscal stimulus and ongoing uncertainty on the US-China trade front saved the day for the XAU bulls. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that he postponed talks with China and that he doesn’t want to talk to China now.
Gold prices are back under the $2000 level so far this Wednesday, dragged down by the bounce in the US dollar across the board. The bounce could be associated with the official announcement of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the November US Presidential elections. However, the bright metal could regain poise should the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting hint at yield curve control or project dour long-term economic outlook. Meanwhile, the sentiment on the global markets will continue to influence the gold price action.
Gold: Hourly chart
Short-term technical perspective
Gold is consolidating Tuesday’s volatile trades while below the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) at $2003.
The immediate resistance for the spot is aligned at $1996, the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the latest advance from $1929 to $2015.
Acceptance above the 21-HMA will call for a test of the August 11 high at $2030.
To the downside, the $1980-75 zone is the level to beat for the bears. That area is the confluence of the upward-sloping 50-HMA, horizontal 200-HMA, previous day low and 38.2% Fib level of the same rally.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 45.00, points south, suggesting that the aforesaid support could be tested.
The next downside target is at $1972, the Fib 50% level below which the bullish 100-HMA at $1965 could stall the near-term downside momentum.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1996.05
|Today Daily Change
|-6.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|2002.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1967.02
|Daily SMA50
|1851.18
|Daily SMA100
|1775.97
|Daily SMA200
|1659.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2015.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1976.1
|Previous Weekly High
|2049.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1863.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2000.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1991.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1980.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1958.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1940.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2020.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2037.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2059.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month highs despite upbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD jumped back towards the 7.5-month high of 1.3264 after the UK CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July. Fears of another failed attempt to seal the Brexit deal, however, could cap the upside.
EUR/USD treads water above 1.19, waits for a FOMC Minutes catalyst
EUR/USD has stabilized, trading in the 1.1900-1.1950 range for the best part of the last 15 hours. Falling Treasury yields continue to undermine the sentiment around the greenback. The mention of yield curve control in FOMC Minutes could be dollar bearish.
Gold finds buyers near $1985, focus shifts to Fed minutes
Gold has bounced-back towards $1995 as the US dollar rebound fizzles out in Europe. The metal defends the key $1,980 support heading into the all-important FOMC July meeting's minutes.
Forex Today: Dollar shows signs of life on US stimulus progress, ahead of Fed minutes
The US dollar showed some signs of life early Wednesday, as the sell-off to 27-month trough stalled on renewed hopes of US fiscal stimulus and following the official announcement of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the US elections.
WTI: Fizzles upside momentum with eyes on OPEC+, EIA data
WTI takes a U-turn from $42.99 even as MACD teases the bulls. Steady RSI, bearish spinning top favor sellers to attack eight-day-old support line. OPEC+ ministerial meeting may not announce any change in the production cut accord, may praise the participants’ level of compliance.