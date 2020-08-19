Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls await FOMC minutes for next direction

Gold on the back foot in Asia, as dollar selling stalls.

US-China woes, pre-Fed minutes jitters to keep gold underpinned.

US stocks rally amid fiscal stimulus progress could limit the upside.

Having witnessed good two-way businesses, Gold (XAU/USD) managed to close Tuesday above the critical $2000 mark. The spot reclaimed the latter amid an intrinsically weak US dollar, undermined by the slump in the US Treasury yields on doubts over the economic recovery. However, the sellers took over and downed gold as low as $1976, in the face of the record highs on the S&P 500 index. Fresh optimism over the US fiscal stimulus and ongoing uncertainty on the US-China trade front saved the day for the XAU bulls. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats in Congress are willing to cut their coronavirus relief bill in half to get an agreement. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that he postponed talks with China and that he doesn’t want to talk to China now.

Gold prices are back under the $2000 level so far this Wednesday, dragged down by the bounce in the US dollar across the board. The bounce could be associated with the official announcement of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the November US Presidential elections. However, the bright metal could regain poise should the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting hint at yield curve control or project dour long-term economic outlook. Meanwhile, the sentiment on the global markets will continue to influence the gold price action.

Gold: Hourly chart

Short-term technical perspective

Gold is consolidating Tuesday’s volatile trades while below the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) at $2003.

The immediate resistance for the spot is aligned at $1996, the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the latest advance from $1929 to $2015.

Acceptance above the 21-HMA will call for a test of the August 11 high at $2030.

To the downside, the $1980-75 zone is the level to beat for the bears. That area is the confluence of the upward-sloping 50-HMA, horizontal 200-HMA, previous day low and 38.2% Fib level of the same rally.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 45.00, points south, suggesting that the aforesaid support could be tested.

The next downside target is at $1972, the Fib 50% level below which the bullish 100-HMA at $1965 could stall the near-term downside momentum.

Gold: Additional levels to consider