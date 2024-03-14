XAU/USD Current price: $2,162.03

Mixed United States data fueled speculation the Federal Reserve may be more conservative with rate cuts.

US Treasury yields jumped, with the 10-year note up 10 bps on the day.

XAU/USD bounced modestly after flirting with the weekly low, bears may insist.

Following a couple of quiet sessions, the US Dollar gathered momentum ahead of the American session opening on Thursday. XAU/USD fell to $2,151.75, not far from the weekly low at $2,150.50, trading a handful of $ above the support area. The USD surged following the release of mixed United States (US) macroeconomic figures, suggesting the Federal Reserve (Fed) may be more cautious with upcoming rate cuts.

The central bank, which is scheduled to meet next Wednesday, anticipated three potential rate cuts this year in its December meeting. However, market players are increasingly betting on a more conservative stance to be announced in the March meeting, as inflation remains high, the labor sector relatively tight, and growth sluggish.

The US released February Retail Sales, which rose a modest 0.6% in the month. Despite improving from the previous -1.1%, the figure missed the expected 0.8% increase. Additionally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the same month rose 1.6% YoY, hotter than expected, while the core annual reading held unchanged at 2% against the 1.9% anticipated by market participants. On a better note, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 8 declined to 209K, better than the 218K forecast.

As a result, Wall Street turned red while government bond yields jumped. The 10-year Treasury note currently offers 4.29%, roughly 10 basis points (bps) in the day.

The US will close the week by publishing the March Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index preliminary estimate, foreseen unchanged at 76.9, and Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for February.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The XAU/USD pair hovers around $2,162 and seems poised to extend its slide. Still, to confirm so, the pair would need to break below $2,145.17, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the latest bullish run measured between $1,984.03 and $2,195.22. The next Fibonacci support and a potential bearish target is located at $2,114.53.

XAU/USD daily chart shows technical indicators heading firmly north, although still at extreme overbought readings, supporting the case for a steep correction but far from suggesting the end of the bullish trend. At the same time, moving averages remain far below the current level, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading north almost vertically above the longer ones and converging with the 50% retracement of the aforementioned run at around $2,089.90.

The 4-hour chart supports the case of a bearish extension. XAU/USD trades below a now mildly bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators aim south within negative levels. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMA maintain their firmly bullish slopes, in line with the dominant trend and suggesting the ongoing decline may well be corrective.

Support levels: 2,145.10 2,134.70 2,119.94

Resistance levels: 2,172.00 2,189.00 2,195.30