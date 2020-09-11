Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears return amid dollar comeback, eyes on US CPI

- Gold bears return after rejection above $1950 once again.
- US stimulus deal fallout, stocks sell-off boost the US dollar.
- Path of least resistance is down, focus on US CPI data.
Having witnessed volatile trades on Thursday, Gold (XAU/USD) settled the day in the red, once again below the $1950 mark. Gold rallied to the highest levels in six days to $1966 after the ECB’s optimistic forecasts and a lack of significant concern on the euro strength push the euro higher and downed the US dollar. The haven demand for the greenback quickly resurfaced following a sell-off of technology shares on Wall Street, triggering a fresh $20 drop in gold to near $1945 region. A US stimulus bill failure in the Senate also dented the market mood and bolstered the dollar comeback.
Heading into the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release later on Friday, the dollar clings onto the recovery gains amid mixed Asian equities and higher Treasury yields, exerting the bearish pressure on gold. Disappointing US inflation figures could temper the global market sentiment, boosting the dollar at the expense of the yellow metal. US CPI is seen lower at 0.3% MoM in August while the core CPI figure is expected to drop to 0.2% in the reported month.
Gold: Technical outlook
Daily chart
Gold failed to deliver a daily closing above falling trendline resistance as well as the critical 21- day Simple Moving Average (DMA), currently at $1947. Thus, the price continues to range within a symmetrical triangle, with the downside more compelling after Thursday’s Doji candlestick. The Doji suggests that the recent buying momentum may have faded.
Meanwhile, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat at the midline, indicating a lack of clear directional bias. A test of the 50-DMA at $1920 cannot be ruled out in the day ahead.
Hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the price has spotted a head-and-shoulders breakdown after it closed the hour below the neckline at $1941. The sellers now look to the pattern target at $1919.
Ahead of that the horizontal 100-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $1936.50 could offer immediate support.
Alternatively, the confluence of the 50 and 200-HMAs at $1944 could cap the immediate pullbacks. Acceptance above the latter could call out for a test of the horizontal 21-HMA at $1949.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2800, Brexit concerns weigh
GBP/USD meets fresh supply and drops back towards seven-week lows sub-1.28. The UK GDP disappoints with 6.6% in July. The pound remains undermined by the deepening Brexit crisis. Markets brace for a no-deal Brexit, with the talks to continue next week.
EUR/USD extends the bounce above 1.1850
EUR/USD extends the bounce above 1.1850, underpinned by ECB’s modestly optimistic view on Eurozone's economy and broad-based US dollar weakness. The pair awaits the US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
Gold under pressure around $1940 ahead of US CPI
Gold returns to the red on Friday, extending the overnight retreat from weekly highs amid tepid risk tone and dollar retreat. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of the US CPI data.
BTC crucial liftoff to $12,200 – discovering on-chain metrics
Bitcoin hashrate is on the rise, mainly supported by increased rainfall in China. A potential breakout from the symmetrical triangle in the 4-hour range targets highs above $11,000.
WTI: Bulls targetting a weekly bullish correction, 1:3 R/R
WTI is in a bearish trend, however, that is not to say there are no opportunities to long the black gold on its current decent. The following illustrates how the price is correcting a fierce downtrend, supported at the weekly structure and ...