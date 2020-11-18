Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears remain hopeful below 21-DMA amid covid fears

Gold under pressure for the third straight day below $1900.

Rising covid concerns weigh over the vaccine optimism.

Technical set up on 1D chart remains in favor of the XAU bears.

Gold (XAU/USD) held well within Monday’s $1865-$1899 range on Tuesday, having faced rejection once again just below the $1900 level. The yellow metal continues to trade cautiously, as markets reassess the optimism over the encouraging vaccine results, in the wake of the rising coronavirus infections-led fresh restrictions in the Northern Hemisphere. The covid-related developments continue to influence the sentiment around gold.

Meanwhile, expectations of additional US fiscal and monetary stimulus remain alive and kicking, especially after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy still has a “long way to go” before it fully recovers from the pandemic. Powell’s comments continue to exert downward pressure on the Treasury yields, putting a floor under the yieldless gold for the time being.

However, intensifying concerns over the global coronavirus resurgence could deepen the risk-off mood going forward and lift the haven demand for the US dollar. Therefore, the upside attempts in the bullion could likely remain elusive while traders keep a close eye on the vaccine updates.

Gold: Short-term technical outlook

Daily chart

The daily chart continues to warrant caution for the XAU bulls, painting a bearish picture in the near-term.

This is held true by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which points south within the bearish region, currently at 45.87.

Also, it's worth noting that the price trades below all the major short-term daily moving averages.

Only a daily closing above the 21-DMA at $1895 will negate the downside bias. The next relevant upside barrier is seen at $1903, which is the bearish 50-DMA. Further north, the 100-DMA at $1908 will be on the buyers’ radars.

Alternatively, Monday’s low of $1865 is the immediate cushion, below which the horizontal trendline support at $1851 is the last resort for the XAU bulls.