Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears could aim to test 50-day SMA, US NFP on Friday awaited

- Gold price gains positive traction on Thursday and recovers further from over a one-week low.
- A softer risk tone is seen acting as a tailwind for the XAU/USD amid subdued USD price action.
- Elevated US bond yields help limit the downside for the USD and cap gains for the commodity.
- Traders look to the US ADP report for some impetus ahead of the official jobs data on Friday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buying on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to a one-and-half-week low, around the $2,030 area touched the previous day. The global risk sentiment remains fragile in the wake of concerns about a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a weaker economic recovery in China – the world's second-largest economy. Adding to this, Fitch downgraded the ratings of four Chinese state-owned asset managers by one level and further tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets. This turns out to be a key factor that benefits the safe-haven precious metal amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action and the prospects for an imminent shift in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy stance.
In fact, minutes of the December 12-13 FOMC meeting released on Wednesday reflected a consensus among policymakers that inflation is under control and the downside risks to the economy associated with an overly restrictive stance. The minutes, however, did not provide clues about the timing of when the Fed will begin cutting interest rates. This comes on top of Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin's remarks, saying that the economy is on its way to a soft landing and that interest rate hikes remain on the table. The hawkish outlook keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond close to the 4.0% psychological mark. This, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the Greenback and keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the Gold price.
Given that market participants are seeking more clarity on the Fed's future policy moves, the focus will remain glued to the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details – popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday. In the meantime, Thursday's US economic docket, featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data will be looked upon for some impetus to the Gold price later during the early North American session. Nevertheless, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown and acceptance below the $2,050-$2,048 resistance-turned-support favours bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the positive territory and further warrant some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Meanwhile, the overnight swing low, around the $2,030 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling could drag the Gold price to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $2,012-2,011 area, en route to the $2,000 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish trades and pave the way for an extension of a near-one-week-old downtrend.
On the flip side, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the $2,064-2,065 area ahead of the $2,077 zone. A sustained strength beyond could prompt a short-covering rally and allow the Gold price to aim back towards reclaiming the $2,100 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying will negate any negative outlook and shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders.
XAU/USD daily chart
