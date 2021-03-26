Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears await a short-term trading range breakdown

- A combination of diverging forces triggered some intraday volatility on Thursday.
- A modest USD pullback extended some support on Friday and helped limit losses.
- Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish bias.
Gold witnessed some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled in the red, marking the third day of a negative close in the previous four. Investors remain concerned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions in Europe could derail the global economic recovery. This, along with a weaker opening in the US equity markets, provided some intraday lift to the safe-haven XAU/USD. That said, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations in the US has been fueling expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery and continued underpinning the greenback. The brighter outlook was reinforced by Thursday's upbeat US Initial Jobless Claims, which dropped to a one-year low level of 684K last week. Adding to the optimism, US President Joe Biden – in his first formal news conference on Thursday – made an ambitious pledge of administering 200 million vaccine shots in 100 days. This comes after the previous goal of 100 million shots was achieved in 42 days.
The precious metal retreated nearly $25 intraday and refreshed weekly lows, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and consolidated in a range through the Asian session on Friday. A modest USD pullback from multi-month tops and helped limit the downside. However, a generally positive risk tone and a pick up in the US Treasury bond yields capped the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending figures, Core PCE Price Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment index. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, could provide some impetus on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the commodity and the two-way price action warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. That said, repeated failures to find acceptance at higher levels support prospects for a further near-term decline. However, a sustained breakthrough a near two-week-old trading range support is needed to confirm the negative bias.
Sustained weakness below the $1720 area will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $1700 mark. The breakdown momentum could further get extended and drag the metal back towards testing multi-month lows, around the $1677-76 region touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, the $1744-45 region might continue to act as a strong barrier and is followed by the post-FOMC highs, near the $1755 level ahead of the $1760 strong support breakpoint. The latter coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move. The precious metal might then surpass an intermediate barrier near the $1773-75 region and aim to reclaim the $1800 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
