Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits acceptance above $1800 ahead of US ISM, Fed minutes

Gold price hits $1800 after closing above the 100-DMA.

Dollar remains on the defensive awaiting clarity from FOMC minutes.

21-DMA is the level to beat for gold bulls, with eyes on US ISM Services PMI.

Amid holiday-thinned market conditions, gold price saw a solid start to a busy week on Monday, as it recaptured the critical 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1790 on a daily closing basis. Gold price extended its recovery rally into the fourth straight day as the US dollar resumed its corrective decline after a temporary bounce seen in the Asian trades. The dollar remained pressured, as the market mood improved on reopening optimism in the UK and Eurozone, which helped shrug off the concerns over a slowdown in China’s services sector.

Meanwhile, investors reassessed the odds of the Fed’s monetary policy normalization after the mixed US labor market report, keeping the greenback on the defensive. With Wall Street and Treasuries closed due to the Independence Day holiday in the US, the dollar’s price action remained the main driver. However, gold price also benefited from the rally in oil prices after the OPEC+ postpones its meeting on Monday.

Gold price is adding onto Monday’s advance and challenges the $1800 mark so far this Tuesday, as the dollar sees some fresh selling interest ahead of the US ISM Services PMI and FOMC minutes. The Fed minutes will provide more clarity on the Fed’s monetary policy going forward. Concerns over the delta covid variant flareups and its impact on the global economic recovery also continue to underpin gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook

Gold: Daily chart

Gold’s daily chart shows that the price is retreating from three-week highs after facing rejection at the $1800 level.

In doing so, gold price looks to test the 100-DMA support-turned-resistance at $1790. So long as this level holds, the upside bias remains intact.

The next relevant cushion for gold bulls is seen at the previous day’s low of $1785, below which the $1780 round figure could be tested.

The 14-Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching higher towards the midline, currently at 45.53, suggesting that the bulls will likely have a hard time extending control unless the leading indicator recaptures the 50.00 level.

Acceptance above the $1800 round figure could bring the 21-DMA at $1809 in play. A firm break above that level will expose the next resistance at $1812, June 17 high.

Further up, the confluence of the 50 and 200-DMAs around $1830 will emerge as a powerful resistance.