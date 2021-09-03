Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored

Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes.

Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations.

Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.

Gold price extended its choppy trading above the $1800 mark for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, as investors failed to place any fresh directional bets on the metal heading towards Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release. Gold price fell as low as $1805 after US Treasury yields attempted a brief bounce in sync with the risk-on market sentiment.

However, gold price found its feet, as the recent series of disappointing US economic data, in the ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing Employment sub-index, hinted a dismal NFP print while further downplaying Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold recovered from daily lows to end the day at $1810, still well off the highs at $1817, which remains a tough nut to crack. Amidst a likelihood of a delay in Fed’s taper plan, the US dollar languished in monthly lows against its major rivals, putting a floor under gold price.

This NFP Friday, the market mood remains mixed, with China’s economic slowdown concern exacerbated by a contraction in the country’s services sector. On the other side, the stepping down of the Japanese PM Suga and hopes of more Chinese stimulus keep the Asian stocks afloat. However, investors remain cautious ahead of the critical US employment, as gold attempts a bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The US dollar is licking its wounds amid expectations of the NFP reading underscoring the market consensus of 750K in August and 943K booked in July. Gold’s fate hinges on the NFP outcome, with risks skewed to the upside while it defends the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA). The US ISM Services PMI will be also eyed later in the NA session.

Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook

Gold: Four-hour chart

As observed on the four-hour chart, gold price is wavering in a symmetrical triangle formation after topping out at $1823 earlier on.

The metal has confirmed a bull cross on the said time frame after the 100-Simple Moving Average (SMA) pierced through the horizontal 200-SMA from below.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above the midline, sitting flatlined at 53.85, which helps keep the buoyant tone intact around gold.

The abovementioned technical indicators point to a potential move higher. Therefore, acceptance above the upward-sloping 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1813 could call for a fresh advance towards the falling trendline resistance at $1817.

A four-hourly candlestick close above the latter will confirm a symmetrical triangle breakout, with a test of the August highs at $1823 on the cards. Further up, the $1830 round figure will be put to test.

Alternatively, a strong cushion is seen at $1806, which is the confluence of the bullish 50-SMA and rising trendline support.

If the latter gives way, then a downside breakout from the triangle will get validated, opening floors for deeper losses towards the $1793 level, where the 100 and 200-SMAs intersect.