Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD recapture key 21 DMA barrier on soft US CPI inflation?

- Gold price is challenging the key $1,880 level on a two-day positive momentum.
- US Dollar tracks US Treasury bond yields lower on a cautious Federal Reserve, upbeat mood.
- Gold price is at a critical juncture, awaiting US inflation data for a fresh directional move.
Gold price is flirting with a new two-week high near $1,880, rising for the second straight day on Thursday. Gold price has regained its recovery momentum, as the United States Dollar (USD) stays on the defensive alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid a cautious US Federal Reserve (Fed) stance on interest rate.
All eyes on the critical US CPI inflation data
The Minutes of the Fed’s September monetary policy meeting showed Wednesday that the board members agreed that interest rates should remain restrictive for some time while adding that the risks of overtightening now were balanced. Further, the Minutes read: “All participants” agreed that the committee was in a position to “proceed carefully”.
In what appeared to be a cautious shift in the Fed’s tightening approach, the recent dovish Fed talks only justified reduced chances of any Fed rate hike this year, fueling a fresh decline in the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. The US Dollar briefly jumped in an initial reaction to the FOMC Minutes release but gave into the dovish Fed expectations and falling Treasury bond yields, sending the non-interest-bearing Gold price to fresh two-week highs at $1,877.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller joined the chorus of his colleagues, stating that higher interest rates may help the Fed slow inflation, allowing the central bank to “watch and see" if its own policy rate needs to rise again or not, per Reuters.
Markets are currently pricing odds of a mere 8.5% for a November Fed rate hike, down from about 13% seen a day ago. Meanwhile, the probability of an interest rate hike in December is seen at 26%.
Adding to the bearish momentum in the US Dollar, risk sentiment remained in a sweeter spot, in the face of China’s stimulus hopes, a correction in Oil prices and dovish Fed bets.
Early Thursday, Gold price is building on the previous upswing, as the US Dollar keeps its downside intact amid expectations of a soft United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which could cement an extended Fed rate hike pause for this year. In such a case, Gold price could catch a fresh bid wave to test the $1,900 mark. If the US CPI data surprises with a hotter-than-expected print, it could offer temporary support to the US Dollar while triggering a pullback in the Gold price.
The annual US CPI is seen rising 3.6% in September, slowing from a 3.7% increase in August. The Core CPI inflation is set to drop from 4.3% to 4.1% in the reported month. “More importantly, the economic calendar points to a MoM increase of 0.3%, which would represent an annualized increase of roughly 4% – too hot. It would also be a repeat of last month's outcome,” FX Street’s Senior Analyst, Yoham Elam, explained.
Yohay added, “these expectations are too high. Why? Recent ISM surveys have been pointing lower, and moderation was also seen in recent wage data. Average Hourly Earnings advanced by only 0.2%, below the 0.3% expected for August. As mentioned above, salaries tend to fall slowly, and they play a critical role in inflation.”
On Wednesday, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.5% MoM after accelerating by 0.7% in August. Economists forecast the PPI to gain 0.4%. Over the past 12 months, the PPI increased 2.2% after advancing 2.0% in August, beating the expected 1.6% rise.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The Gold price daily chart shows that the bright metal is at a critical juncture, challenging the key short-term descending 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1,879.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is sitting just beneath the midline, raising doubts over the additional upside in Gold price.
Daily closing above the 21 DMA barrier at $1,879 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal from multi-month troughs, with the next bullish target marked at the $1,900 threshold. At that level, the mildly bearish 50 DMA aligns.
Further up, a fresh advance toward the $1,926 resistance cannot be ruled out. That level is the confluence of the 100 and 200 DMAs.
On the downside, Gold price could meet initial demand near the $1,860 region, below which Tuesday’s low of $1,853 could be put to test. Deeper declines could challenge the $1,840 round figure.
