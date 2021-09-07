XAU/USD Current price: $1,823.29
- Concerns about the spread of the Delta variant in the US weighs on investors’ mood.
- US government bond yields are up despite the poor performance of equities.
- XAU/USD trades around the 50% retracement of its March/June rally.
Gold prices plummeted on renewed dollar’s demand, with the bright metal trading below the 1,800 level for the first time in over a week. Firmer US government bond yields and falling equities reflect a mixed market’s mood, with investors returning to safe-haven USD. The weaker than anticipated US employment report released last week tempered expectations that the US Federal Reserve will start unwinding its massive financial support programs before year-end.
Stocks usually rally on such headlines, and they did following the employment report, although the tide change course this week. Market participants still doubt about tapering, but economic progress is also under scrutiny due to the unstoppable spread of the Delta variant in the US, overwhelming the health system. The country has totalled roughly 41 million cases since the pandemic started, and the current wave has over 25,600 people hospitalized in critical conditions.
Gold price short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD is trading at around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run measured between 1,677.75 and 1,916.50 at around 1,797. The risk of a bearish extension has increased, according to the daily chart, as the metal has broken below its 100 and 200 SMAs while pressuring a mildly bullish 20 SMA. Meanwhile, technical indicators head firmly lower, with the Momentum holding above its midline but the RSI currently at 48.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside. Gold has extended its decline below its 20 and 100 SMAs while struggling around a flat 200 SMA. Technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, without signs of bearish exhaustion. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 1,769.10, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1,787.55 1,769.10 1,760.00
Resistance levels: 1,810.40 1,825.10 1,834.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
